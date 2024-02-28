NCS will bring ‘positive change’, minister says ahead of Holyrood vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

NCS will bring ‘positive change’, minister says ahead of Holyrood vote

By Press Association
Maree Todd defended the plans (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Maree Todd defended the plans (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The National Care Service (NCS) will deliver “positive change”, a minister has said, ahead of a parliamentary vote on the legislation to create it.

Social Care Minister Maree Todd said it would usher in “the biggest public sector reform since devolution”.

On Thursday, MSPs will vote on stage one of the NCS Bill after debating its general principles.

Holyrood committees scrutinising the legislation have raised concerns about a lack of clarity on the functions and ultimate cost of the NCS.

Some of the concerns are based on the Government’s decision to propose a framework Bill, with some details being devised later through a “co-design” process.

Indycamp court case
MSPs will vote on stage one of the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government’s plans have also unsettled care providers and unions.

Ms Todd said: “We have spent considerable time working with people with lived experience on how to reform social care for the better.

“We know the current system isn’t working for everyone and people across the country deserve more.

“While we’re working hard to implement changes now, the reality is we need longer term, widespread reform to fix some of the ingrained issues and ensure sustainability for the future.

“The NCS Bill is the result of all of this work and I’m grateful to the thousands of people who have lent their voices to ensure the Bill delivers the positive change needed.”

She added: “Our social care workforce is crucial and we will do all we can to attract talent into the sector and reward those currently in the workforce.

“We have already increased pay and are providing an additional £230 million to support another uplift.

“The £12 minimum pay rate that will come into effect in April represents an increase of over 10% from the minimum rate introduced in April 2023 for adult social care workers.

“The NCS is the biggest public sector reform since devolution and our chance to make a real difference to the social care system.

“I know the people of Scotland will see huge benefits.”