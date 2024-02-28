Tasha Ghouri and Bobby Brazier join Government campaign to fight loneliness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tasha Ghouri and Bobby Brazier join Government campaign to fight loneliness

By Press Association
Bradley Riches and Tasha Ghouri during the round table meeting (Rory Arnold/No 10 Downing Street/PA)
Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier have joined a group of celebrities supporting a Government campaign to combat loneliness among young people.

The duo will join Made In Chelsea’s Josh Patterson, influencer Bronte King, Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches, and Youtuber Anastasia Kingsnorth to share personal experiences on the subject in a series of videos.

For six weeks, the Government plans to release videos on social media showing individuals experiencing loneliness in everyday scenarios, such as moving from home.

The videos will showcase the campaign’s new headline: “Loneliness. It’s a part of life. Let’s talk about it.”

The minister of loneliness held a roundtable with (from left) Bronte King, Bobby Brazier, Tasha Ghouri, Bradley Riches and Anastasia Kingsnorth (Rory Arnold/No 10 Downing Street/PA)

North Yorkshire-born Ghouri, who is deaf, said: “I’m proud to be a part of the loneliness campaign from the deaf representation side.

“It’s important to speak out whenever we feel lonely and normalise having these open conversations as it will help so many more people out there!

“From my own personal experiences being deaf and wearing a cochlear implant, it can be isolating at times and I had to look for support to guide me through.

“Opening up and talking about how you feel does so much more good than keeping it in.”

Brazier, 20, said: “Everyone feels lonely at points throughout their life because modern life can be very isolating.

“That’s why being part of this campaign is so important to me, to show that it’s OK and encourage us to talk about our feelings.”

Riches emphasised the importance of the campaign as an autistic and queer individual.

“This campaign is extremely important to me because, as an autistic and queer individual, I have found myself lonely at points throughout my life,” he said.

“I think when people think of loneliness, they often think of older people, yet no-one really talks about young people feeling lonely.

“This campaign is helping to create a space for people to get support and break down the stigma, because in life everyone will feel lonely at some point.”

King highlighted the prevalence of loneliness among young girls, especially those in university.

She said: “After starting a community to support girls during and after university, I have seen first-hand how common loneliness really is among 16 to 24-year-olds.

“From that first year of university to navigating post-grad life, it really can be a lonely period of time.

“That’s why being part of this campaign, making loneliness more of a talked about topic and giving people space to realise these feelings are normal, is so important and something I am so proud to be a part of.”

Kingsnorth said that the most challenging aspect of addressing loneliness is self-acknowledgment and then reaching out to someone else for help.

Stuart Andrew holds roundtable
Stuart Andrew met with the celebrities (Rory Arnold/No 10 Downing Street/PA)

Stuart Andrew, the minister of loneliness, held a meeting at 10 Downing Street to enlist the support of the celebrities, who collectively reach 8.7 million followers across social media.

He said: “We know that young people are the age group most affected by loneliness but they’re also the least likely to take action to support themselves.

“Our latest campaign will encourage young people to talk about their experiences, aiming to break down the stigma that so often prevents people from getting support.

“Everyone should know they are not alone and help is available.”

In 2018, the Government made a commitment to address the stigma surrounding loneliness and has since invested over £80 million, in collaboration with partners, to combat the issue.

This includes allocating up to £30 million through the Know Your Neighbourhood Fund to create volunteering opportunities and alleviate loneliness in 27 disadvantaged areas.

The online communication platform, Discord, will further support the campaign by directing users to resources on the Every Mind Matters website.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have previously served as ambassadors for the campaign.