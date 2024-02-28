Most recent Climate Change Plan did not comply with law, watchdog finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Most recent Climate Change Plan did not comply with law, watchdog finds

By Press Association
The report found the Scottish Government failed to set out the impact individual policies would have on reducing emissions in its latest Climate Change Plan update (PA)
Scottish ministers have been told their next climate change plan must comply with legislation passed by Holyrood 15 years ago.

Watchdogs at Environmental Standards Scotland (ESS) issued the challenge as they published a report saying there is “clear evidence” the most recent Climate Change Plan update (CCPu) “failed to meet the requirements” of the 2009 Climate Change (Scotland) Act.

Campaigners at Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, representing more than 60 organisations, had asked ESS to intervene and investigate the effectiveness of the 2009 legislation amid concerns sparked by Scotland missing eight out of its last 12 annual emission reduction targets.

In its report, ESS found the CCPu had “failed to meet the requirements” under the law to “quantify the emission reductions associated with all individual proposals and policies”.

ESS, which was set up to scrutinise public authorities’ compliance with environmental legislation, said it now expects the next Climate Change Plan from ministers – which has already been delayed – to “address this failure”.

The Bute House Agreement between the SNP and the Greens had committed the Government to producing a draft of its Climate Change Plan by the end of November 2023.

But late last year it was announced this would be delayed, with the Scottish Government saying changes to UK Government policy had impacted on its work in this area.

The most recent CCPu had been finalised by ministers in March 2021 without any changes being made – despite Holyrood committees making 166 recommendations.

Mark Roberts, ESS chief executive, said the Scottish Government must also address these in its next plan.

He added: “Scotland has strong climate change legislation. To be effective, it has to be implemented fully.

“This report lays down a marker for the Scottish Government to ensure that their next Climate Change Plan meets the requirements of it in law.

“The next plan must not only address the shortcomings of the previous one, but must go further by ensuring it meets the requirements of the 2009 Act in full.

“The previous climate change plan in 2021 received hundreds of suggested recommendations from four committees of the Scottish Parliament and the Climate Change Committee.

“The Scottish Government must address these ahead of the publication of its next Climate Change Plan.

“ESS looks forward to reviewing the new draft Climate Change Plan when the Scottish Government presents it for consultation later this year. ESS will report on the draft plan and act as it considers necessary.”

Mike Robinson, chairman of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, said the ESS report “identifies serious failings in the way the Scottish Government’s current Climate Change Plan was developed”.

He added the new plan is a “critical document that must now set out fair and fast new actions to get climate action in Scotland fully on track”.

Mr Robinson said: “There can be no hiding from the fact that while progress to reduce Scotland’s emissions is being made, it’s not happening fast enough.

“As a result, we’ve missed eight out of the last 12 targets, and we’re off track to cut emissions by 75% by 2030. That can’t continue.

“The Scottish Government must quickly adopt and adhere to these recommendations, and in particular ensure that the next Climate Change Plan clearly quantifies how their policies will contribute to emission reductions and ensure Scotland’s rightly ambitious climate targets are met.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.