Not every course needs a final exam, Education Secretary says

There should be no requirement that every course in Scottish schools will have a final exam, the Education Secretary has said.

Jenny Gilruth said she is keen to have “quick wins” in the ongoing process of reforming the education system in Scotland.

The Scottish Government plans to replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland, but legislation to bring in the changes was delayed to later this year.

On Wednesday, Holyrood debated Professor Louise Hayward’s Independent Review of Qualifications and Assessments, which was published last year.

The report recommended that exams be scrapped for fourth year pupils and replaced with continuous assessment methods.

It also suggested a Scottish diploma of achievement is developed as a graduation certificate for all senior education phases.

Jenny Gilruth said ‘quick wins’ are possible (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Gilruth told MSPs: “I am firmly of the view that some subject areas would be better served by practical assessment.

“How that will be administered in every subject area will involve engagement with subject specialists – however, there should be no requirement in the future that every single course needs a final ‘exam’.

“There are potential quick wins here, which I am keen to see the new qualifications agency move at pace on.”

Coursework in some subjects was reintroduced at the start of the current school year following the pandemic and Ms Gilruth said the SQA would consider this fact in their approach to grading.

The Education Secretary said she backed the review proposals to “rationalise” the range of courses on offer in Scotland, saying the array of qualifications is too complex.

During the debate, the Conservatives’ Liam Kerr said the reform of the education system would not deliver the radical change needed.

He said he had “real concerns” about the report’s proposals for a Scottish Diploma of Achievement, saying the qualification would disadvantage poorer pupils.

Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “The case for change is compelling.

“Right now, things are not working as they should.”