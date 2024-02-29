Akshata Murty welcomes Ukraine’s first lady to Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Akshata Murty welcomes Ukraine’s first lady to Downing Street

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty welcomes Olena Zelenska to Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has been welcomed to Downing Street by Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty.

Embracing at the door to Number 10, the pair turned to the cameras, held hands and waved before entering the building.

After a private meeting, the first ladies entered the Pillared Room of Number 10 for a rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem, performed by the Royal Opera House Songs for Ukraine Chorus – a choir made up of Ukrainian singers affected by the war.

Akshata Murty and Olena Zelenska listen as singers from the Royal Opera Chorus perform the Ukraine national anthem inside No 10 Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)

Introduced by Ms Murty as a “special, special moment”, Mrs Zelenska stood with hand on heart as the pair listened to the chorus, most of whom were wearing traditional embroidered shirts called vyshyvanka.

Ukraine’s first lady had tears in her eyes as she later heard a member of the choir describe the kindness of the Royal Opera House.

The Ukrainian Chorus member, whose father was a singer before being called up to fight, described the choir as “a dream” and an “amazing opportunity”.

“Thank you so much to the Royal Opera House”, she said, adding: “They let us spread our wings. I am so grateful.”

On the camaraderie offered by the chorus, she said: “The choir, I found friends here. It was so important to find this family.”

Akshata Murty and Olena Zelenska listen to the Ukrainian singers (Daniel Leal/PA)

Mrs Murty and Mrs Zelenska last met outside No 10 in May last year, during a visit which saw Ukraine’s first lady attend the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Earlier on Thursday, Mrs Zelenska met the Queen at Clarence House.

She and Camilla were pictured in conversation as they sat in the Garden Room, with their meeting coming just days after the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mrs Zelenska began her visit to the UK on Wednesday by thanking Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron in person for his consistent support for Ukraine.

Akshata Murty and Olena Zelenska walk through No 10 Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)

She later took to social media to laud the championing by Lord Cameron and the Prime Minister of proposals to transfer Russian assets for the recovery of Ukraine.

She also announced that Britain had joined the international coalition for the return of children abducted by Russia.

“We hope the UK will continue to play a leading role in strengthening the international pro-Ukrainian coalition”, she said.

“The defence of Ukraine is the defence of the entire democratic world and its values.”