Essex Police drop investigation into MP Julian Knight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Essex Police drop investigation into MP Julian Knight

By Press Association
Julian Knight (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Julian Knight (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Essex Police have dropped an investigation into MP Julian Knight following allegations of serious sexual assault.

Mr Knight, the MP for Solihull, lost the Conservative whip in December 2022 after it was revealed he was being investigated by the Metropolitan Police over the allegation.

That investigation was abandoned by the force last year, but the allegation was referred to Essex Police for reasons which remain unclear.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Knight, who had always denied the allegations, said that second investigation had now also been closed.

He said: “I have been told that the second police investigation into me has been closed without an arrest.

“I am now exploring my legal options following the complaint I have made to the Metropolitan Police relating to fraud, forgery and perverting the course of justice.

“I wish to thank my wife and my wonderful parliamentary team for their support during this time.

“I will be taking a little time now to choose my next steps and recover my mental health.”

Julian Knight MP
Julian Knight (Julian Knight/PA)

After the Metropolitan Police closed its investigation in April 2023, Mr Knight sought the return of the Conservative whip, but the party refused his request claiming “further complaints” had been made to the Whips’ Office.

Mr Knight accused the party of conducting a “witch hunt” and said he would not be seeking the return of the whip and would leave Parliament at the next election.

On Thursday, Mr Knight reiterated that he would “under no circumstances” seek the return of the Conservative whip.

The news follows the Metropolitan Police’s decision to drop an investigation into Conservative MP for Romford Andrew Rosindell, who had faced allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Scotland Yard said that, following a “thorough investigation”, the evidence for a criminal prosecution had not been met.

Both Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.