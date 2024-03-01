Red Sea crisis rocks UK factories as production falls for 12th month in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red Sea crisis rocks UK factories as production falls for 12th month in a row

By Press Association
The Red Sea crisis has caused trouble for UK manufacturers (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Red Sea crisis has troubled the waters for UK manufacturers as factory production fell for the 12th month in a row, according to a new survey.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by the industry, increased to 47.5 in February from a reading of 47 in January.

The score is slightly ahead of previous estimates but remains below the 50 threshold, which indicates that activity is contracting.

Britain’s under-pressure factories felt the impact of disruption in the Red Sea in February, which slowed production and deliveries.

Since November, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been repeatedly attacking international container ships going through one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

The attacks have led many vessels to reroute over safety concerns, lengthening delivery times and pushing up shipping costs.

Manufacturers reported having to find alternative suppliers from more expensive markets closer to home or face delays to deliveries of raw materials, according to the PMI survey.

“Several manufacturers noted that they faced the difficult choice between accepting delays from rerouted shipping or facing the prospect of paying higher prices to source from closer to home,” said Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Cara Haffey, manufacturing and automotive lead at PwC UK, said: “Manufacturers are continuing to do their best to circumvent these issues, as vendors and suppliers test the agility of their supply chains by sourcing alternate routes.

“However, rerouting supplies, such as around southern Africa, as well as sourcing more local suppliers both carry added cost implications – which will not be welcome news for the sector.”

CITY BP
(PA Graphics)

The disruption adds to already tough conditions for firms which have grappled with weaker levels of demand through the cost-of-living crisis both at home and abroad, and a slow recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey highlighted that manufacturers have continued cutting costs in the more cautious climate, with staffing levels falling for the 17th month in a row reflecting restructuring efforts and redundancies.

Mr Dobson said: “Although the supply impact and effect of prices is muted by standards seen at the height of the pandemic, any upward pressure on inflation will be a concern to policymakers and may add to calls that it is too early to be confident on the timing of interest rate cuts.”

Ms Haffey added that businesses could be looking to the Chancellor’s spring Budget, which will be delivered next week, for “signals of assurance”.

This could come in the form of policy direction to help grow the workforce or reduce trade costs and barriers, she said.