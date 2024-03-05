Davey seeks to press Hunt on GPs in Chancellor’s own back yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Davey seeks to press Hunt on GPs in Chancellor’s own back yard

By Press Association
Sir Ed Davey will highlight problems with GP appointments on a campaign visit to Jeremy Hunt’s constituency ahead of the Budget (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jeremy Hunt faces a challenge in his own Surrey constituency just days before the Budget as the Liberal Democrats seek to pile pressure on the Chancellor.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is set to visit the Godalming and Ash constituency on Tuesday, the seat the Chancellor has said he will fight at the next election and a key target seat for the third party as it seeks to demolish the Conservative “Blue Wall” in southern England.

Polling by Savanta suggests the Liberal Democrats could be on course to take the constituency, which would make Mr Hunt the first Chancellor of modern times to lose his seat in the Commons.

During his visit, Sir Ed is expected to focus on the NHS and difficulties getting GP appointments, which the same Savanta poll found topped the list of constituents’ concerns.

He is expected to say: “Jeremy Hunt is totally out of touch with patients across the country, including those in his own seat who are struggling to see a GP when they need to.

“The Chancellor must urgently change course and reverse his planned health service spending cuts at the Budget.

“It is no wonder lifelong Conservative voters across Surrey are rejecting Rishi Sunak’s Government and switching to the Liberal Democrats in their droves, with even the Chancellor’s own seat now under threat.

“People know at the next election it is a clear choice between an out-of-touch Conservative or a hard-working local Liberal Democrat MP who will stand up for local health services.”

The Liberal Democrats have claimed that GP funding in Surrey fell by 5.3% in real terms between 2018-19 and 2022-23, while per patient spending has fallen 8.6%.

With the Budget taking place on Wednesday, Sir Ed is expected to call on Mr Hunt to provide more funding for GPs.

Mr Hunt currently enjoys a majority of almost 9,000 votes over the Liberal Democrats in South West Surrey, but boundary changes mean the seat is being abolished at the next election and the replacement, Godalming and Ash, could be more marginal.

Over the weekend, it was reported by The Guardian newspaper that Mr Hunt had donated more than £100,000 of his own money to his constituency association over the last five years, including £32,000 last year.