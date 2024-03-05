Delayed discharges increase in January, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Delayed discharges increase in January, figures show

By Press Association
The Scottish Tories hit out at the SNP government over the figures (PA)
The Scottish Tories hit out at the SNP government over the figures (PA)

The number of people whose discharge from hospital was delayed increased in January, according to the latest figures.

Public Health Scotland data for the month showed 1,860 people were delayed – a 3% increase compared to December, when 1,813 were held back.

A total of 57,860 days were spent in hospital in January by people whose discharge was delayed – a 2% increase from 56,826 in December.

Delayed discharges most commonly occur when a social care package is not available despite the patient being ready to leave hospital.

The latest figures showed the average length of delay for January 2024 was 22 days, a decrease of seven from December.

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Successive SNP health secretaries have abjectly failed to deliver on their 2015 pledge to eradicate delayed discharge.

“This matters because so many crises in Scotland’s NHS stems from beds being occupied by patients who are fit to leave but can’t, largely because there is not a social care package in place for them.

“Delayed discharge impacts the number of operations and procedures cancelled at short notice, as well as the delays in A&E departments.

“The SNP government’s failure to get on top of the social care crisis is doing huge damage across the SNP – and their discredited plans for a National Care Service would only exacerbate problems.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “We are continuing to work with health and social care partnerships to reduce delays in people leaving hospital.

The health and social care system continues to face pressure due to a number of factors, including availability of workforce, and suitable care placements.

“We know that winter is always extremely challenging and continue to see a change in the demand for health and care services during this period.

“We have put in place the delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan to create the necessary capacity to deal with emerging pressures and continue to work with partners across local authority areas to support the growth of hospital-at-home to help increase capacity.”