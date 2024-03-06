Five SAS soldiers facing murder probe over suspected jihadist’s death – reports

Five serving SAS soldiers are facing a murder investigation after the death of a suspected jihadist, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reported that special forces chiefs believe troops used excessive force and should have arrested the suspect, who was shot dead in Syria two years ago.

It has been reported that the Royal Military Police are investigating whether the man’s shooting was a war crime.

Soldiers allegedly believed the suspect was wearing a suicide vest and was intent on attacking British troops.

The Daily Mail reported that a primed bomb vest was later found in a nearby building.

Military bosses reportedly sent files to the Service Prosecuting Authority recommending murder charges against the five soldiers, according to the newspaper.

The report said the soldiers were watching a suspect jihadi compound at night, when suspects allegedly ran from the property shortly before a planned raid.

The newspaper said a jihadist was seen lying motionless behind a bush and he was shot several times at point-blank range.

The claims come as a public inquiry is looking at whether a special forces unit had a policy of executing males of “fighting age” who posed no threat in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: “We hold our personnel to the highest standards and any allegations of wrongdoing are taken seriously.

“Where appropriate, any criminal allegations are referred to the service police for investigation.”