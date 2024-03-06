New Legal & General boss promises ‘fresh perspective’ as profits slip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Legal & General boss promises ‘fresh perspective’ as profits slip

By Press Association
The new boss of investment and pensions giant Legal & General has said he aims to bring a ‘fresh perspective’ after the company posted lower annual profits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The new boss of Legal & General has said he aims to bring a “fresh perspective” after the FTSE 100 company posted lower profits.

Shares dropped in early trading on Wednesday as the investment and pensions giant saw its annual results miss market expectations.

The group told shareholders that pre-tax profits tumbled by more than 40% to £457 million in 2023 from £783 million a year earlier.

Antonio Simoes
Antonio Simoes was appointed as group chief executive of Legal & General in January (Legal & General/PA)

It came after lower profits from the company’s investment management and retail divisions during the year.

The retail operation saw gains from a strong insurance operation offset by weakness in fintech.

However, the group posted a 10% rise in operating profits from its bulk annuity business, linked to pension schemes.

Antonio Simoes, who took over as group chief executive from Sir Nigel Wilson in January, said the business is still on track with its current five-year strategy.

“We are on course to achieve our five-year targets, and demonstrated resilience in challenging markets to achieve record new business volumes in pension risk transfer, UK annuities and US protection, increasing our store of future profit,” he said.

“We must be as ambitious for Legal & General’s future as we are proud of our history. This is the right moment to take a fresh perspective, build on our track record and set out a vision for profitable and sustainable growth.”

He said he will outline his strategy for the business at an event in June.

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Some may have hoped for a few more details from the new chief executive on his strategy, but investors will have to wait until the announced capital market day in June for more details.

“The UK is the most mature global market, but L&G has its eyes set further afield.

“Activity in overseas markets like the US, Canada and the Netherlands is increasing. That gives plenty of scope for L&G to keep growing.”

Shares in the business were 1.2% lower at 242.5p on Wednesday morning.