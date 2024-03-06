Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene in expletive-laden attack on Emily Maitlis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene in expletive-laden attack on Emily Maitlis

By Press Association
Journalist Emily Maitlis (Jane Barlow/PA)
Journalist Emily Maitlis (Jane Barlow/PA)

A high-profile Republican told journalist Emily Maitlis to “f*** off” in an interview about conspiracy theories.

Donald Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene was questioned by the former Newsnight presenter about her 2018 Facebook post in which she speculated lasers controlled by a left-wing cabal tied to a powerful Jewish family could have been responsible for sparking California wildfires.

In response, Ms Taylor Greene, in a video clip posted to podcast The News Agents’s social media – which was recorded at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago headquarters on Tuesday, ended the conversation by responding “really why don’t you f*** off, how about that”.

Maitlis started the line of questioning by asking Ms Taylor Greene why “so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself?”

Election 2024 Trump
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a Republican presidential campaign rally (Chris Carlson/AP)

She added that he “seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists”.

Ms Taylor Greene replied: “Well let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist and the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories.

“We like the truth, we like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms and America First, so.”

As Ms Taylor Greene started to walk away, Maitlis asked: “What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers.”

The Republican right-winger replied: “Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers, and really why don’t you f*** off, how about that?”

The interview began with a different tone, as Maitlis asked Ms Taylor Greene about Mr Trump’s Republican opponent Nikki Haley and whether Ms Taylor Greene would like to be on Mr Trump’s list for vice president.