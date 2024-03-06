School exclusion policy to be reviewed amid rising levels of violence

Scotland’s Education Secretary has pledged to take a “modern” stance on reviewing school exclusions amid rising classroom violence.

Jenny Gilruth made the commitment during a Conservative-led debate in Holyrood on Wednesday.

It comes after Ms Gilruth, a former teacher, told the Sunday Times newspaper that teachers need to know the option of exclusion is at their disposal.

But speaking in the Scottish Parliament, she emphasised her commitment to restorative justice practices.

“I think it’s important to say that restorative practices are part of a relational approach and that has been proven to have impact in relation to preventative action that teachers can take,” she said.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth was speaking during a Tory-led debate on education (Jane Barlow/PA)

When pressed for additional detail by Scottish Tory education spokesman Liam Kerr, she said: “But we also, I think, need a modern approach to consequences.

“That’s what the national action plan will set out. I give Mr Kerr an undertaking that the wider work… through the national action plan will consider a review of the exclusions policy that is currently in place in our schools.”

It comes after the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) warned teachers had suffered broken bones and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mr Kerr opened the debate by referencing an EIS survey of 800 teachers in Aberdeen which found a third had been physically assaulted at work, including a pregnant woman who had been hospitalised following a pupil attack.

He told the chamber the report was “harrowing”, adding: “This Government must take responsibility. This is a devolved matter, and the responsibility lies foursquare at this Government’s door.”

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Liam Kerr said a report exposing the extent of violence in schools was ‘harrowing’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Kerr said a proper strategy is required, adding: “That strategy starts with real boundaries and proper consequences, including the possibility of exclusion.”

Ms Gilruth said: “I am absolutely clear that our schools should be safe and consistent learning environments for all. No teacher or support assistant should face violence or abusive behaviour in their place of work.”

Scottish Labour education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy accused Ms Gilruth of “trying to pass the buck” of responsibility to local authorities.

She said: “The situation we see in schools is not isolated to one area in Scotland. It is systemic and I believe the Cabinet Secretary knows that.

“This was a moment to show leadership, to wake up, to turn up and step up and give the generation of young people that are being failed the respect they deserve.

“The Government, I’m afraid, turned away.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie said the exclusion review is a “step in the right direction”, adding “Exclusion should not be excluded. It should be a consideration.”

On Monday, the Scottish Government launched a framework to help teachers tackle issues including misogyny in the classroom.