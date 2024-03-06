Inflation to fall below 2% target in ‘next few months’, says OBR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Inflation to fall below 2% target in ‘next few months’, says OBR

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Inflation is set to drop below the Government’s 2% target rate within a “few months” as the fiscal watchdog upgraded economic growth predictions for the next two years.

But the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) also warned that the slowdown in inflation could be knocked off course by disruption in the Middle East and surge by as much as 7% in a worst-case scenario.

The fresh economic forecasts came as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed a 2p cut in national insurance for employees and the self-employed during the important pre-election Budget.

He hailed the projections as signs of “progress”, adding that “because we have turned the corner on inflation, we will soon turn the corner on growth”.

The OBR said the UK is set to recover from recession faster than its previous forecasts and estimates by economists.

It estimated that UK gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 0.8% this year.

In November, the official forecaster had predicted 0.7%.

Economists had widely expected forecasts would be downgraded, with a consensus of experts predicting a 0.4% increase.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

It comes after sluggish growth last year, when the economy grew by 0.1% following a recession in the second half of the year. It had been expected to grow by 0.6%.

The OBR also upgraded its growth forecast for next year from 1.4% to 1.9%.

It kept its prediction the same for 2026 but slightly downgraded 2027 from 2% to 1.8%.

The forecaster also predicted that inflation would fall quicker than previously predicted, having eased back sharply in recent months.

Interest rate rises by the Bank of England – which took the figure to a 15-year high of 5.25% – have helped to quash inflationary pressure.

The OBR said it expects CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation to average 2.2% this year, down from a previous forecast of 3.6%.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

However, it also warned that this could be scuppered by tensions in the Middle East and any impact on energy prices.

A Middle East-driven energy price shock could cause inflation to shoot as high as 7%, the forecast said.

Mr Hunt said on Wednesday that his latest Budget package would cut personal taxes to their lowest level for almost 50 years.

However, the OBR said the tax burden is still set to rise to its highest level since 1948, amid forecasts it will represent 37.1% of GDP within the next five years.

The forecaster said proposed tax cuts would be partly financed by some reductions to spending as well as a fall in fiscal headroom – the state’s buffer to meet fiscal rules – from around £13 billion to £8.9 billion.

However, OBR chairman Richard Hughes said some widely expected spending commitments would wipe out this headroom over the next five years.

“If the defence budget is increased to 2.5% of GDP by 2030 as pledged, we think that would have an impact of £15 billion to £16 billion against that headroom,” he said.

“There would also be a further £4.5 billion impact if fuel duty is frozen in the coming years.”

Evan Wohlmann, lead analyst at influential ratings agency Moody’s, said some projected spending cuts are also unlikely to materialise as currently forecast.

He said: “The UK Chancellor’s announcement of pre-election tax cuts while maintaining restrained spending plans will perpetuate the UK’s fiscal challenges.

“The Government’s plans imply real spending cuts for unprotected departments which in Moody’s view are unlikely to materialise given long-term spending commitments on health and defence.”

Mr Hunt also said the OBR had predicted that Government borrowing was set to reduce quicker than expected.

State borrowing is set to fall from 4.2% of GDP this year to below the 3% target in 2025/26, three years earlier than previously thought.