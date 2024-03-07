SQA consults pupils and teachers on Scottish literature texts for exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

SQA consults pupils and teachers on Scottish literature texts for exams

By Press Association
The SQA is consulting pupils and teachers on Scottish texts to be used in exams (David Davies/PA)
The SQA is consulting pupils and teachers on Scottish texts to be used in exams (David Davies/PA)

Teachers and pupils have been asked for their say on which Scottish literature should be studied as part of National 5 and Higher exams.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has launched a consultation gathering views on which texts should be read by pupils studying English at these levels from 2025-26 onwards.

The texts offered cover a range of poetry, prose and drama writers including Robin Jenkins, Jackie Kay, Liz Lochhead and Robert Burns.

Scottish literature is the only prescribed element of the SQA’s National 5 and Higher courses. Schools and colleges then choose a wide range of other texts.

The consultation, launched on World Book Day, runs for eight weeks until May 6, with the SQA conducting focus groups with teachers and learners on its conclusion.

Humza Yousaf visit
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said World Book Day was an ‘appropriate time’ for the announcement (Jane Barlow/PA)

A revised list will be published in November, with the first assessments conducted in 2026.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “World Book Day is an appropriate time to remind ourselves of the fantastic breadth and variety of texts learners across Scotland study in National 5, and Higher English.

“This consultation of learners and teachers will help to ensure the revised Scottish set text list remains relevant and reflects Scotland’s rich culture and heritage into 2025-26 and beyond.”

Gill Stewart, director of qualifications development at the SQA, said: “The Scottish set text list for National 5 and Higher English reflects Scotland’s rich culture and heritage.

“From the outset, it has been our intention to update the list periodically. This consultation is part of SQA’s ongoing review and maintenance of national courses, and the views of practitioners and learners are an essential part of this.”