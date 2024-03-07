SQA consults pupils and teachers on Scottish literature texts for exams

Teachers and pupils have been asked for their say on which Scottish literature should be studied as part of National 5 and Higher exams.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has launched a consultation gathering views on which texts should be read by pupils studying English at these levels from 2025-26 onwards.

The texts offered cover a range of poetry, prose and drama writers including Robin Jenkins, Jackie Kay, Liz Lochhead and Robert Burns.

Scottish literature is the only prescribed element of the SQA’s National 5 and Higher courses. Schools and colleges then choose a wide range of other texts.

The consultation, launched on World Book Day, runs for eight weeks until May 6, with the SQA conducting focus groups with teachers and learners on its conclusion.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said World Book Day was an ‘appropriate time’ for the announcement (Jane Barlow/PA)

A revised list will be published in November, with the first assessments conducted in 2026.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “World Book Day is an appropriate time to remind ourselves of the fantastic breadth and variety of texts learners across Scotland study in National 5, and Higher English.

“This consultation of learners and teachers will help to ensure the revised Scottish set text list remains relevant and reflects Scotland’s rich culture and heritage into 2025-26 and beyond.”

Gill Stewart, director of qualifications development at the SQA, said: “The Scottish set text list for National 5 and Higher English reflects Scotland’s rich culture and heritage.

“From the outset, it has been our intention to update the list periodically. This consultation is part of SQA’s ongoing review and maintenance of national courses, and the views of practitioners and learners are an essential part of this.”