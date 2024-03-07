Assisted dying opponents push palliative care Bill as ‘Better Way’

Opponents of allowing assisted dying in Scotland say proposals for a right to palliative care present a better alternative.

The Better Way campaign is against a proposed change in Scottish law to allow assisted dying.

A Member’s Bill by Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur is set to go before Parliament, which would give mentally competent adults with a terminal diagnosis the right to end their life if they requested it.

The campaign says MSPs should instead consider backing Conservative MSP Miles Briggs’s proposed Member’s Bill, which would grant a right to palliative care.

Liam McArthur is bringing forward an Assisted Dying Bill (PA)

A spokesman for the Better Way campaign, which describes itself as a group of experts opposed to assisted dying, said: “Palliative care is historically underfunded, and it is deeply wrong that vulnerable, dying people are not accessing the quality of care they so desperately need. MSPs in every party should consider supporting Mr Brigg’s proposal.

“Improving palliative care is wholly incompatible with ‘assisted dying’, which is opposed by the vast majority of palliative doctors in Scotland.

“When asked about this practice, end-of-life doctors warn that it would have a negative impact on palliative care services.

“They also warn of a negative impact on conversations with patients and families and say that proposed legal safeguards would not prevent harm to vulnerable patients under their care. A staggering number have also indicated that they’d leave the profession if the law changes.

“We would urge MSPs to row in behind a right to palliative care, and other measures that enhance end-of-life care, and vote against doctor assisted suicide.”