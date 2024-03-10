Cars can be donated to Ukraine under Ulez scrappage scheme from next week – Khan

Vehicles that fall foul of London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) rules can be donated to Ukraine rather than being scrapped from next week.

Applicants will be able to donate vehicles in return for the same grant payment available to drivers who scrap or retrofit their vehicles – up to £2,000 – Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced.

The donated vehicles will be permanently transferred to Ukrainian authorities for humanitarian and medical needs.

Ukraine’s infrastructure has been significantly damaged in the conflict and access to healthcare in many areas has been severely impacted.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)

The mayor had previously made it clear he did not believe altering the Ulez scheme for exporting vehicles would be possible under current laws, until he made an apparent U-turn on the issue in December.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reportedly wrote to his London counterpart to suggest the idea of donating vehicles.

Transport for London collaborated with UK-registered charity British-Ukrainian Aid to allow the scheme, with support from the Ukrainian embassy, the Mayor of London said.

From March 15, the charity will facilitate the donation of the vehicles to Ukraine and provide the relevant documentation for Londoners to receive their scrappage grant.

London Ambulance Service is planning to join the effort by donating 50 decommissioned ambulances to Ukraine.

Ambulances are not charged to drive in the Ulez, but the service plans to steadily decommission non-compliant vehicles.

The Ulez area was expanded to include the whole of the capital in August, making it the world’s largest pollution charging area.

People who drive in the zone in a vehicle that does not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee or risk a £180 fine, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

A £210 million scheme run by TfL enables residents, small businesses, sole traders and charities scrapping non-compliant cars to claim grants.

Mr Khan, said: “As the devastating consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine continue, the country’s infrastructure has been significantly impacted.

“I have worked quickly to amend our scrappage scheme so that from next week, non-compliant vehicles can be donated to Ukraine, helping to meet medical and humanitarian needs while also removing old, polluting vehicles from London’s roads.

“There is still plenty of money left in the scrappage fund and I encourage anyone applying to consider donating their vehicle to this cause.”