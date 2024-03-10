Starmer says arts subjects must not be ‘domain of privileged pupils’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Starmer says arts subjects must not be ‘domain of privileged pupils’

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer said ‘we are holding back masses of potential’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said ‘we are holding back masses of potential’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It is “immoral” that working-class children are being denied the same opportunities to become Hollywood stars or musical icons as private school pupils, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

He said “we are holding back masses of potential” because of a decline in arts subjects.

A Labour analysis of major film, TV and music awards showed that, although 94% of children go to a state school, just 60% of British actors, directors and musicians nominated in the last decade were state-educated.

The awards covered by Labour’s analysis included the main acting and directing categories at the Baftas and Oscars, and solo artists nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer (right) played the flute at school (Family handout/Labour Party/PA)

The Opposition pointed to figures from the Campaign for the Arts showing a 47% fall in arts subjects being taken at GCSE between 2010 and 2023.

Sir Keir said: “It is short-sighted and frankly immoral, to allow arts and culture to become the domain of a few privileged pupils.

“Britain is a world leader in music and film, but we are holding back masses of potential because the Conservatives’ creativity crisis is shutting kids out.”

The Labour leader played the flute, piano, violin and recorder at school.

“Growing up in a working-class household, the opportunity to learn an instrument gave me benefits far beyond the music,” he said.

“It gave me the confidence to kick on, and the drive to achieve.”

Sir Keir will use a school visit on Monday to highlight Labour’s plan to broaden the curriculum to ensure that children do not miss out on subjects such as music, art, design, sport and drama.

Sir Keir is also pushing Britain’s arts organisations to include more people from poorer backgrounds.

Sir Steve McQueen
Sir Steve McQueen said that arts needed to be nurtured and protected (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sir Steve McQueen, director of the Oscar-winning 12 Years A Slave, said: “If we are talking about opportunity for young people, then the ability to express themselves imaginatively and creatively, and in their own way, is one of the greatest opportunities you could possibly give them.

“Culture and the arts are something this country is the best at, and they need to be nurtured and protected.”

TV mathematician Bobby Seagull said: “There’s sometimes a temptation to separate creative thinking from maths, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Whether it’s problem-solving and deciphering complex patterns in music, improving speech and presentation skills in drama, or thinking outside the box in art, there are countless ways that creative subjects can make you a better mathematician.

“And it’s not just maths, many other subjects benefit from these skills too.

“Labour’s pledge to broaden the curriculum, boost teaching staff and make the arts available to everyone, is really exciting. It will greatly benefit the mathematicians of tomorrow.”