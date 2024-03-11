Defence spending must be raised ‘as soon as possible’, security minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Defence spending must be raised ‘as soon as possible’, security minister says

By Press Association
Minister Tom Tugendhat has called for a boost in defence spending (Danny Lawson/PA)
Minister Tom Tugendhat has called for a boost in defence spending (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tom Tugendhat has refused to say whether Downing Street signed off on his call for defence spending to be raised as he renewed his appeal for a boost “now, as soon as possible”.

The security minister had last week joined Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan in breaking cover to say the UK must “lead the way” and invest at a “much greater pace.”

It followed criticism of the Budget for failing to boost defence spending after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said it would be raised to 2.5% “as soon as economic conditions allow.”

During broadcast interviews on Monday, Mr Tugendhat declined to say whether Downing Street had cleared the article but renewed his call for urgency.

He told Sky News: “I want to achieve 2.5% now, you know, as soon as possible.

“First step to do is to get to the 2.5%, and then we’ll have to adjust as the challenges we face evolve.”

Asked by Ed Balls, a former New Labour minister, on ITV’s Good Morning Britain whether he had to get the article cleared by Number 10, Mr Tugendhat said: “Ed, did you have to clear everything through Labour? You probably did, actually, have to clear everything through Peter Mandelson, didn’t you?

“Probably how your Labour Party worked, where everything was so tightly controlled.”

In a highly unusual intervention from two serving ministers last week, Mr Tugendhat and Ms Trevelyan said the global risk posed by countries including Russia and China meant there was no time for delay.

“The sad truth is that the world is no longer benign,” they said.

“Protecting ourselves requires investment. And effective investment means that our industrial complex must grow and strengthen at much greater pace than at present.”

In the Budget, Jeremy Hunt said “our spending will rise to 2.5% as soon as economic conditions allow”, but there was no detail of how that would happen.

The article by Ms Trevelyan and Mr Tugendhat was not required to be cleared by No 10 because it is a social media post and it is also in line with Government policy on increasing spending to 2.5%.

However, it is a very visible sign of unease within the Tory ranks about the state of the defence budget.

The Commons’ spending watchdog warned on Friday that the Ministry of Defence has no credible plan to fund the armed forces the Government wants, leaving the UK increasingly forced to rely on its allies.

The gap between the MoD’s budget and the cost of the UK’s desired military capabilities has ballooned to £16.9 billion, its largest deficit ever, despite an injection of £46.3 billion over the next 10 years, the watchdog said.

But the influential Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warned that the real deficit could be closer to £29 billion as some parts of the armed forces only included capabilities that were affordable rather than all those the Government had requested.

Ms Trevelyan, the Indo-Pacific minister, and Mr Tugendhat were both concerned about the level of defence spending needed to respond to China’s increasingly assertive global role.

They said: “It’s clear to us that the UK needs to lead the way in increasing our own domestic defence and security spending commitments to 2.5% and beyond.

“Former defence secretary Ben Wallace and prime minister Boris Johnson made inroads into growing our defence budgets, which had been shrinking in real terms for years, but that only filled the hole. Now we need growth.”

In a Sunday Times interview, Mr Sunak defended his record on funding the military.

“I would just point to our record here as chancellor when I oversaw the largest increase in the defence budget since the end of the Cold War with a £24 billion uplift,” he said.

“The whole point is, we recognised that the world that we’re living in was becoming more dangerous, and we had to invest more to protect the country against that.”