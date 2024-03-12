MSP behind buffer zone Bill urges protesters to consider impact

The MSP behind plans to create buffer zones outside abortion clinics has urged protesters to consider the impact they have on women seeking to access the services.

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill has been under consideration at Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee in recent weeks, taking evidence from those generally in favour of the legislation.

On Tuesday, those against the Bill, including religious groups, will appear before the committee.

Speaking ahead of the session, Green MSP Gillian Mackay said women seeking an abortion or other healthcare at such clinics “feel judged, intimidated and harassed” by vigils taking place outside.

“They have seen all of the same testimonies and evidence that I have. Nobody should have to go through that to access healthcare,” she said.

“I urge all of the protesters to consider their own roles and the awful impact of their words and their banners.

“They can protest outside our parliament by all means, but to knowingly target people who are often in a vulnerable place is utterly wrong, and I am determined that my Bill will put a stop to it.”

But in a submission to the Bill’s consultation, the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland – whose vice president Bishop John Keenan will appear before the committee on Tuesday – said the proposals were “extreme” and “patronising to women”.

The submission also raised questions about the impact of the Bill on human rights.

“The right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and association will be seriously impacted by the proposals, as the Bill will criminalise people for expressing certain views and occupying certain spaces,” it said.

“The Bill also takes the extraordinary step of criminalising prayer contrary to the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, and will disproportionately affect people of faith.”

The Christian Medical Fellowship – whose chief executive Dr Mark Pickering will also appear at the committee – meanwhile agreed that “physically obstructing access to abortion facilities should not be permitted” in its submission to the consultation but added that police currently have sufficient powers to prevent it.

The submission also questioned what constitutes harassment for the purpose of the Bill.

“Shouting abuse, forcing literature upon service users or staff, making available factual handouts, offering personal support, participating in silent prayer, etc – a spectrum of possible behaviours – but who is to judge what constitutes harassment and by what yardstick will it be measured?”