Archbishops warn of ‘more division’ from Government’s extremism definition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Archbishops warn of ‘more division’ from Government’s extremism definition

By Press Association
Justin Welby said the new definition ‘inadvertently threatens freedom of speech’ (Doug Peters/PA)
Justin Welby said the new definition ‘inadvertently threatens freedom of speech’ (Doug Peters/PA)

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have warned the Government’s planned new definition of extremism risks “more division”.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove is expected to produce a new official definition of extremism later this week.

Groups captured by the term are set to be effectively blacklisted by the Government and public bodies, and cut off from public funding and engagement.

Mr Gove previously told the Sunday Telegraph that “good-hearted people” who have taken part in marches should be aware they could be “lending credence” to extremists.

Scottish Conservative Party conference 2024
Michael Gove is set to unveil a new definition of extremism (Michal Wachucik/PA)

The decision to produce a new definition of extremism comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier this month used an address to the nation outside Downing Street to warn of “extremist disruption” and “forces here at home trying to tear us apart”.

Mr Sunak and his administration have been concerned about pro-Palestine protests — peaceful demonstrations, attended by hundreds of thousands of people across the UK since the Israel-Gaza conflict started in October, to call for a ceasefire — being hijacked by Islamists who want to spread messages of hate.

The Church of England’s most senior clerics have warned the new definition of extremism being worked on by ministers may threaten freedom of speech, worship and protest.

In a joint statement, The Most Reverend Justin Welby and The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell said the “growing division between different communities in this country” was a threat to the country’s “rich diversity”.

They said: “How our leaders respond to this is far too important for a new definition of extremism to be its cure.

“Instead of providing clarity or striking a conciliatory tone, we think labelling a multi-faceted problem as hateful extremism may instead vilify the wrong people and risk yet more division.

Church of England same-sex partnerships
Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell contributed to the joint statement (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“The new definition being proposed not only inadvertently threatens freedom of speech, but also the right to worship and peaceful protest – things that have been hard won and form the fabric of a civilised society.

“Crucially, it risks disproportionately targeting Muslim communities, who are already experiencing rising levels of hate and abuse.”

The archbishops continued: “We are concerned – like so many others – by its implications for public life.

“We join calls for the Government to reconsider its approach and instead have a broad-based conversation with all those who it will affect.

“The UK has a proud history of welcoming people from all walks of life and celebrating diversity. We are a community of communities.

“Our leaders should cherish and promote that – and pursue policies that bring us together, not risk driving us apart.”