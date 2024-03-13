Thefts of historic stone and objects from museums and galleries on the rise

Thefts of historic stone as well as cultural objects from museums, art galleries and stately homes are on the rise, according to a new report.

Stone thefts rose by 9% in 2022, with reports of offenders disguising themselves by wearing high-vis jackets and stealing York stone slabs from the grounds of historic properties and church paths.

Particular targets are walls and paving slabs in Yorkshire and Cheshire, as well as granite cattle troughs and fountains from Kent and London.

Also at risk are cultural objects such as artwork and antiques, which have been stolen from galleries, museums and stately homes.

Graffiti on the side of Holy Rood Chapel in Swindon, Wiltshire (Historic England/PA)

The report by Historic England and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said organised crime gangs plot burglaries from the sites, with cultural property worth £3.2 million stolen in 2021/22.

Anti-social behaviour including arson, vandalism and graffiti is also said to be a significant threat.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “Heritage and cultural property crime robs us of our collective history.

“This research marks the next stage in our commitment to tackle such crime.

“More effective crime recording across all police forces in the UK including a heritage marker to highlight protected sites and cultural property crime would help us to understand trends better and to tackle serious organised crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Vernon Rapley, director of security at the Victoria and Albert Museum, said: “This assessment reminds us that cultural heritage transcends time and generations.

The roof of St Denys church in Goadby Marwood, Leicestershire, that was stripped of lead (Simon Headley/Historic England/PA)

“In the face of the many risks highlighted in this report, we must act quickly and decisively to safeguard our museums, galleries and heritage sites for the enjoyment and education of future generations.”

The theft of valuable metals, mainly lead, from church roofs – which increased by 41% during the Covid pandemic lockdowns – has fallen, with the crime dropping by 26.2% between January and November 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, amid tightened security.

So-called night-hawking – illegal metal detecting on historic sites – dropped by 9.3% between February 2020 and February 2023.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan, NPCC lead for heritage crime, said: “When metal, stone or other items are stolen from our historic buildings and cultural sites, it impacts the communities who enjoy those spaces.

“We welcome any research into this area of criminality which helps us to better understand the issue, and therefore tailor our response to pursue offenders and deter any future opportunists.

“We are committed to tackling this issue and our heritage crime officers across the country will continue to work with Historic England and other partners to reduce offending and educate the wider public about the long-lasting damage heritage crime can have.”