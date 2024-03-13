Thefts of historic stone and objects from museums and galleries on the rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thefts of historic stone and objects from museums and galleries on the rise

By Press Association
A heritage crime officer at work (Essex Police/PA)
A heritage crime officer at work (Essex Police/PA)

Thefts of historic stone as well as cultural objects from museums, art galleries and stately homes are on the rise, according to a new report.

Stone thefts rose by 9% in 2022, with reports of offenders disguising themselves by wearing high-vis jackets and stealing York stone slabs from the grounds of historic properties and church paths.

Particular targets are walls and paving slabs in Yorkshire and Cheshire, as well as granite cattle troughs and fountains from Kent and London.

Also at risk are cultural objects such as artwork and antiques, which have been stolen from galleries, museums and stately homes.

Graffiti on the side of an old stone building, Holy Rood Chapel in Swindon, Wiltshire.
Graffiti on the side of Holy Rood Chapel in Swindon, Wiltshire (Historic England/PA)

The report by Historic England and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said organised crime gangs plot burglaries from the sites, with cultural property worth £3.2 million stolen in 2021/22.

Anti-social behaviour including arson, vandalism and graffiti is also said to be a significant threat.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “Heritage and cultural property crime robs us of our collective history.

“This research marks the next stage in our commitment to tackle such crime.

“More effective crime recording across all police forces in the UK including a heritage marker to highlight protected sites and cultural property crime would help us to understand trends better and to tackle serious organised crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Vernon Rapley, director of security at the Victoria and Albert Museum, said: “This assessment reminds us that cultural heritage transcends time and generations. 

A church roof that has been stripped of lead in Leicestershire.
The roof of St Denys church in Goadby Marwood, Leicestershire, that was stripped of lead (Simon Headley/Historic England/PA)

“In the face of the many risks highlighted in this report, we must act quickly and decisively to safeguard our museums, galleries and heritage sites for the enjoyment and education of future generations.”

The theft of valuable metals, mainly lead, from church roofs – which increased by 41% during the Covid pandemic lockdowns – has fallen, with the crime dropping by 26.2% between January and November 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, amid tightened security.

So-called night-hawking – illegal metal detecting on historic sites – dropped by 9.3% between February 2020 and February 2023.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan, NPCC lead for heritage crime, said: “When metal, stone or other items are stolen from our historic buildings and cultural sites, it impacts the communities who enjoy those spaces.

“We welcome any research into this area of criminality which helps us to better understand the issue, and therefore tailor our response to pursue offenders and deter any future opportunists.

“We are committed to tackling this issue and our heritage crime officers across the country will continue to work with Historic England and other partners to reduce offending and educate the wider public about the long-lasting damage heritage crime can have.”