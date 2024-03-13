New powerful opioids contributing to rise in drug deaths – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New powerful opioids contributing to rise in drug deaths – Yousaf

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf visited The Bothy in Craigmillar, Edinburgh, which helps people recover from drug and alcohol problems (Jeff J Mitchell)
A tide of more powerful and addictive synthetic opioids hitting Scottish streets is contributing to the recent rise in suspected drug deaths, Humza Yousaf has said.

Drugs policy minister Christina McKelvie said some of these “super-powered” drugs can be 50 times more potent than heroin.

On Tuesday, the latest figures for suspected drug deaths showed a 10% increase in 2023, prompting calls for the Scottish Government to step up action to tackle the problem.

Police management information showed 1,197 people died as a result of suspected drug use last year – up by 105 from 2022.

The First Minister said services like The Bothy are one of the solutions to the problem of drug deaths (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Last year, Public Health Scotland issued alerts about the presence of nitazenes – highly potent synthetic opioids – in drug deaths.

These drugs had showed up in 25 post-mortem toxicology reports as of late September 2023, indicating they are circulating around drug users north of the border.

On Wednesday, Mr Yousaf and Ms McKelvie visited The Bothy in Craigmillar, Edinburgh – a service which helps people through drug and alcohol recovery.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the First Minister was asked what was driving the recent rise in drug deaths.

He said: “There’s no doubt at all that we’re starting to see on the streets some more addictive substances – more potent substances such synthetic opioids, nitazenes – which are causing real concern.

“So while the Government is continuing to invest – record investment of £112 million to alcohol and drug partnerships this year – we are fighting against a tide of more potent, stronger and more addictive substances, and that’s the challenge.”

He said construction has begun on a safe drug consumption room in Glasgow, which was recently given the green light by the Government’s top law officer.

Scottish Government funding
Christina McKelvie said some of the new drugs are ‘super-powered’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Residential rehab is “crucially important” to the Government’s plans, the First Minister said, as well as community projects like The Bothy.

Ms McKelvie said the increase in synthetic opioids is being seen in other countries around the world, emerging after a collapse in poppy production.

She told the PA news agency: “Some of the synthetics, because they’re manufactured, they’re produced in a lab, the doses may not be that accurate.

“That’s why we’re seeing super-powered drugs coming on. Which is giving us all cause for concern.”

She said the Government is learning from Ireland’s response to recent incidents involving nitazenes in Cork and Dublin, which saw a number of suspected overdoses.

Further statistics on drug deaths are due to be published by Public Health Scotland later this year.