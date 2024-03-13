Government values role of experts, says Yousaf as Leitch prepares to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government values role of experts, says Yousaf as Leitch prepares to step down

By Press Association
Professor Jason Leitch will be leaving his role as national clinical director in April (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf has said the Scottish Government values the role of experts, following the announcement that national clinical director Jason Leitch is stepping down.

The First Minister said he finds it “exceptionally sad” when public servants come under attack from politicians.

However he acknowledged that Professor Leitch “overspoke” in private messages exchanged with himself which came to light at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The Government announced on Tuesday that Prof Leitch would be leaving his role at the end of April.

The adviser said he plans to “look for new challenges across health and care after a break, and to spend more time with the charities I work with”.

Mr Yousaf said Prof Leitch has been a ‘dedicated public servant’ (Jeff J Mitchell)

The former dentist was a key figure in the Scottish Government’s response to the pandemic, but came under fire following inquiry hearings in January.

During one exchange on WhatsApp revealed at the inquiry, Prof Leitch wrote: “WhatsApp deletion is a pre-bed ritual.”

He also made derogatory comments about some MSPs to Mr Yousaf, who was Scotland’s health secretary at the time.

Opposition parties had called for him to resign following the inquiry’s hearings in Edinburgh.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday, the First Minister reiterated his thanks and praise for Prof Leitch, saying: “He’s served this Government as a dedicated public servant at some of the toughest times our country has ever faced.”

Mr Yousaf said the national clinical director had spoken to him before the announcement, but the First Minister declined to go into the details of the conversation.

He added: “I’m afraid in recent years, there have been some political circles who have dismissed the need for experts.

“The Scottish Government is not one of them. We value the role of experts.”

Mr Yousaf said he was saddened by attacks on experts (Jeff J Mitchell)

Saying he wished to make a broader point, he continued: “I find it exceptionally sad that some in politics choose to attack public servants and civil servants, who of course have no recourse to respond in the parliamentary chamber.”

These attacks could make it harder for governments to attract experts in different fields, he said.

The First Minister was asked about opposition parties’ concerns that Prof Leitch had gone beyond his role and became involved in politics.

He said: “Jason was often the one to overspeak and he’s the first to recognise that.

“But you do have to remember these messages were private messages.”

Prof Leitch had treated MSPs with respect when briefing them on coronavirus, the First Minister said.

Mr Yousaf added: “You will sometimes overspeak in private conversations, be more colloquial, more informal in private conversations.

“I would challenge any politician to counter that in terms of their own private communication.”