Government values role of experts, says Yousaf as Leitch prepares to step down

Humza Yousaf has said the Scottish Government values the role of experts, following the announcement that national clinical director Jason Leitch is stepping down.

The First Minister said he finds it “exceptionally sad” when public servants come under attack from politicians.

However he acknowledged that Professor Leitch “overspoke” in private messages exchanged with himself which came to light at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The Government announced on Tuesday that Prof Leitch would be leaving his role at the end of April.

The adviser said he plans to “look for new challenges across health and care after a break, and to spend more time with the charities I work with”.

Mr Yousaf said Prof Leitch has been a ‘dedicated public servant’ (Jeff J Mitchell)

The former dentist was a key figure in the Scottish Government’s response to the pandemic, but came under fire following inquiry hearings in January.

During one exchange on WhatsApp revealed at the inquiry, Prof Leitch wrote: “WhatsApp deletion is a pre-bed ritual.”

He also made derogatory comments about some MSPs to Mr Yousaf, who was Scotland’s health secretary at the time.

Opposition parties had called for him to resign following the inquiry’s hearings in Edinburgh.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday, the First Minister reiterated his thanks and praise for Prof Leitch, saying: “He’s served this Government as a dedicated public servant at some of the toughest times our country has ever faced.”

Mr Yousaf said the national clinical director had spoken to him before the announcement, but the First Minister declined to go into the details of the conversation.

He added: “I’m afraid in recent years, there have been some political circles who have dismissed the need for experts.

“The Scottish Government is not one of them. We value the role of experts.”

Mr Yousaf said he was saddened by attacks on experts (Jeff J Mitchell)

Saying he wished to make a broader point, he continued: “I find it exceptionally sad that some in politics choose to attack public servants and civil servants, who of course have no recourse to respond in the parliamentary chamber.”

These attacks could make it harder for governments to attract experts in different fields, he said.

The First Minister was asked about opposition parties’ concerns that Prof Leitch had gone beyond his role and became involved in politics.

He said: “Jason was often the one to overspeak and he’s the first to recognise that.

“But you do have to remember these messages were private messages.”

Prof Leitch had treated MSPs with respect when briefing them on coronavirus, the First Minister said.

Mr Yousaf added: “You will sometimes overspeak in private conversations, be more colloquial, more informal in private conversations.

“I would challenge any politician to counter that in terms of their own private communication.”