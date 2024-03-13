New East-West council ‘will focus on the health of the union’, says Steve Baker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New East-West council ‘will focus on the health of the union’, says Steve Baker

By Press Association
Steve Baker welcomed the setting up of the council (Liam McBurney/PA)
The UK East-West Council will focus on the “health of the union”, minister Steve Baker has said.

The Northern Ireland Office minister welcomed the setting up of the council as part of the Safeguarding the Union document earlier this year, adding it was “too easy to neglect the union”.

The council will meet for the first time on March 26 in Northern Ireland.

A meeting of the House of Lords Sub-Committee on the Windsor Framework on Wednesday heard it will be attended by UK Government and Stormont Executive ministers, but there are plans to widen it to members of other devolved institutions in the UK.

The council aims to focus on boosting connectivity within the UK, cultural and educational links and Intertrade UK, as well as following up the command paper proposal for an enhanced investment zone to cover all of Northern Ireland.

Conservative MP Mr Baker said the country has come through a process of realising the “importance of all parts of the UK”.

“For me, actually, speaking as an English MP, it has been very easy for a long time to neglect the union,” he told peers.

“Very rarely is the union a high priority in an English constituency and I think other constituencies will be similar.

“What I think we’ve been through here is a process of realising just how important all parts of the United Kingdom are to the whole, and I think that what the command paper does and what the East-West Council will facilitate is a focus on that overall health of the UK as a whole.

“My hope is that the East-West Council, rather than being about ministers coming together to decide policy and resolve issues of collaboration on particular subjects, the East-West Council will be more holistic, and I hope foster a more wide-ranging dialogue between all the nations in the UK so that we don’t end up once again, in a sense, neglecting the union.”