SNP and Labour level in general election voting, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP and Labour level in general election voting, poll suggests

By Press Association
The poll was released on Wednesday (Rui Vieira/PA)
The poll was released on Wednesday (Rui Vieira/PA)

The SNP and Labour are neck-and-neck in popularity ahead of the next general election, a new poll has suggested.

The study by Redfield and Wilton spoke to 1,000 Scots over the age of 16 on March 10 and 11, putting the two parties on 34% with voters.

The SNP increased by one point from the previous poll last month, while Labour remained on the same level.

The Tories dropped two points to 16%, while Reform UK remained on 4%, the Scottish Greens increased by two points to 14% and the Alba Party stayed on 1%.

The gap between the SNP and Labour in Holyrood voting intention also expanded in the poll, with Humza Yousaf’s party remaining on 35% in the constituency vote, while the Anas Sarwar-led group dropped two points to 31%.

Labour remained ahead in the regional vote, staying on 29%, while the SNP gained one point, finishing on 28%.

The First Minister’s approval rating also increased by one point, but remained a net negative at -16%, while 43% of respondents said the Scottish Government was incompetent, compared to 28% who believed it was competent.

The pollster also assessed how political leaders compared to each other in the eyes of voters.

Asked who would be the best prime minister, 24% of respondents said Rishi Sunak – down two points – while Sir Keir Starmer saw his rating drop three points to 44% with 32% saying they did not know.

In a similar question about the position of Scottish First Minister, Anas Sarwar  – who dropped one point to 32% – creeped ahead of Mr Yousaf, who lost two points, with 31% saying he would be the best choice.

But 37% of respondents said they did not know.

Meanwhile, 36% said they would support Humza Yousaf over Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – a drop of 3% – while the Moray MP’s rating increased by two points to 30% preferring him to lead Scotland.

On the question of independence, support remained stagnant, with 48% of decided voters favouring separation and 52% saying they would vote against.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the poll showed “Scots want change and that they are turning to Scottish Labour to deliver it”.

“With Anas Sarwar now leading Humza Yousaf as the people’s preferred choice for First Minister, it is clear that Scotland now wants change from both of its failing governments,” she said.

Jackie Baillie
Jackie Baillie said the poll showed Scots want change (Jane Barlow/PA)

“From a New Deal for Working People to GB energy and thousands of clean energy jobs in Scotland, only Scottish Labour is offering change to the people of Scotland.

“Only Scottish Labour can replace both the Tories and the SNP.”

While SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said: “With the Tories and Keir Starmer’s Labour Party hell bent on abandoning Scotland’s interests at every turn, it has never been clearer that only SNP MPs will make Scotland’s voice heard at Westminster.

“At a time when we are in desperate need of real change, Scotland is being shafted by a future shaped by a broken Brexit economy and austerity obsessed government – whether it be led by Sunak or Starmer. People deserve better.

“Westminster isn’t working for Scotland and only a vote for the SNP is vote to stand up for Scotland, defend our public services, and offer people the choice of a better future with independence.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “Voters know in swathes of seats across Scotland it is only the Scottish Conservatives who can beat Humza Yousaf’s SNP and ensure the focus switches from their independence obsession to Scots’ real priorities, such as NHS waiting times, growing our economy and restoring standards in our schools.”