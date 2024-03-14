Political ethics body given ‘clean bill of health’ by auditors, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Political ethics body given ‘clean bill of health’ by auditors, MSPs told

By Press Association
CESPLS deals with complaints about MSPs (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
CESPLS deals with complaints about MSPs (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

The ethics body that investigates complaints about MSPs and councillors has been given a “clean bill of health” by auditors, a Holyrood committee has heard.

However the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland (CESPLS) admitted that waiting times for the handling of complaints about politicians and members of public bodies need to improve further.

In December 2021, Audit Scotland revealed “disturbing” failings at CESPLS.

It emerged that the organisation, which assesses complaints before deciding whether to investigate, had wrongly dismissed some cases at the eligibility stage and carried out “informal” investigations.

The current commissioner, Ian Bruce, was tasked with improving performance at the independent ethics body.

On Thursday, he spoke to members of Holyrood’s Standards Committee as they considered his annual report.

He said Audit Scotland and the organisation’s internal auditors did not have any recommendations in their latest report.

Mr Bruce said: “In effect, our office now has a clean bill of health.”

Under questioning from Central Scotland MSP Stephen Kerr, Mr Bruce said CESPLS was transparent about waiting times for initial assessment of complaints.

The organisation’s website says it can take four and a half months for initial assessments to take place.

Mr Kerr said that for complaints about councillors, some cases can take most of a year to be dealt with.

Mr Bruce said: “I know it’s not good enough.”

He added that the organisation is working to clear backlogs and had made progress on waiting times.