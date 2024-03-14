Gove names groups to be assessed under Government’s new extremism definition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gove names groups to be assessed under Government’s new extremism definition

By Press Association
Michael Gove named a string of groups which ‘give rise to concern for their Islamist orientation and views’ as he unveiled the Government’s new definition of extremism (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Michael Gove named a string of groups which could be checked against the Government’s new definition of extremism amid rising concerns about threats to social cohesion and British democracy.

In the Commons, the Communities Secretary used parliamentary privilege to tell MPs the views held by organisations such as the Muslim Association of Britain, Cage and Mend (Muslim Engagement and Development), as well as the British National Socialist Movement and Patriotic Alternative would be assessed to see whether they met the description’s threshold.

He vowed the Government would “take action as appropriate” if that was found to be the case.

Speaking to MPs on Thursday, Mr Gove described how the country’s values of inclusivity and tolerance were “under challenge from extremist groups which are radicalising our young people and driving greater polarisation within and between communities to further their own ends”.

In order to “protect our democratic values and enhance social cohesion, it is important both to reinforce what we all have in common, and to be clear and precise in identifying the dangers posed by extremism”, he said.

The new definition “makes clear extremism can lead to the radicalisation of individuals, deny people their full rights and opportunities, suppress freedom of expression, incite hatred, weaken social cohesion, and ultimately, it can lead to acts of terrorism”.

Although Mr Gove said most extremist materials and activities are not illegal and do not lead to terrorism, citing examples of Islamist and neo-Nazi groups operating lawfully in Britain, he added: “But they advocate and work towards the replacement of democracy with an Islamist or Nazi society.”

Mr Gove told the Commons: “Organisations such as the Muslim Association of Britain, which is the British affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood, and other groups such as Cage and Mend (Muslim Engagement and Development) give rise to concern for their Islamist orientation and views.

“We will be holding these and other organisations to account to assess if they meet our definition of extremism and will take action as appropriate.”

Describing the activities of extreme right-wing groups as a “growing worry”, he later added: “I’m sure that we would agree that organisations such as the British National Socialist Movement and Patriotic Alternative who promote neo-Nazi ideology, argue for forced repatriation, a white ethno-state and the targeting of minority groups for intimidation, are precisely the type of groups about which we should be concerned and whose activities we will assess against the new definition.

“The activities of the extreme-right wing are a growing worry, the targeting of Muslim and Jewish communities and individuals by these groups is of profound concern requiring assertive action.”

The Government is “in no way intending to restrict freedom of expression, religion or belief” but it “cannot be in a position where unwittingly or not we sponsor, subsidise or support in any way organisations (or) individuals opposed to the freedoms we hold dear”, he warned.