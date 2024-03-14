Ministers urged to avoid Fox News style programming and weaker media regulation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers urged to avoid Fox News style programming and weaker media regulation

By Press Association
A TV on standby (Chris Radburn/PA)
The Government must ensure that media remain strongly regulated to avoid the UK equivalent of Fox News arising, ministers have heard.

Concerns about broadcaster GB News’ content were also aired in the House of Lords, amid warnings that slackening the media watchdog Ofcom would lead down a “well-trodden path” witnessed in the US media.

Liberal Democrat former minister Lord McNally claimed GB News had “been testing the limits of how far it can go in ignoring impartiality rules by its choice of presenters and lines of questioning”, pointing to the station’s employment of Tory MPs including Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies.

The peer commended Ofcom’s work, but warned that suggestions from its chief executive that channels with a larger audience should be held to a higher regulatory standard “opens the way for a weakening and undermining of standards for which there is no parliamentary authority”.

He added: “And it leads us down an already well-trodden path.

“In the United States there is no impartiality governance framework around the media.

“The abolition of the fairness doctrine in the 1980s under Ronald Reagan paved the way for the fractured and polarised media environment we see today in the USA.”

Ofcom investigations into GB News
A sign at the offices of Ofcom (Yui Mok/PA)

Conservative former culture secretary Lord Vaizey said he supported “the thrust” of Lord McNally’s argument.

The former Wantage MP added: “We all know why we are talking about due impartiality because we want to avoid what we think we saw in the US to a certain extent, which is the rise of Fox News, heavily biased programming dictated to a certain extent by a management team and what position they would take, and of course CNN on the left.”

He added: “We need to have this debate, not because we dislike GB News despite the fact they often air questionable content, not because we dislike a right-wing broadcaster, if I can put it that way, but because there are plenty of other stations where you could accuse them of potentially breaching due impartiality.”

He pointed to shadow foreign secretary David Lammy’s LBC show as an example.

Media minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said the Government was “very proud of the UK’s world-renowned broadcasting sector” and said Ofcom underpinned a “gold standard for proportionate, fair and independent regulation”.

On delays in Ofcom decisions, he said: “It is rightly for Ofcom to determine the timing of its investigations and what sanctions if any are appropriate.

“While I understand concerns raised by noble lords about the length of time that can take, I hope noble lords will agree that it is important that Ofcom follows the requirements in legislation to make careful and nuanced judgments and to take the time to do that and to hear representations from all parties concerned.”