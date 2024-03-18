Protect children from asylum seekers pretending to be under 18, Tory MP urges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protect children from asylum seekers pretending to be under 18, Tory MP urges

By Press Association
Children in the UK must be protected from asylum seekers who are pretending to be under 18-years-old, a Conservative MP told the Commons (David Woolfall/PA)
Children in the UK must be protected from asylum seekers who are pretending to be under 18 years old, a Conservative MP told the Commons.

Caroline Johnson said the Government has a duty to prevent children from being accommodated or educated with those who are pretending be a child.

Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel urged the Government to implement measures set out in the Nationality and Borders Act to safeguard children.

During a debate on the House of Lords’ amendments to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, Dr Johnson said: “One of the things the Government clearly has to do, is it has a duty to protect all children.

Priti Patel
Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel urged the Government to implement measures set-out in the Nationality and Borders Act to safeguard children (Victoria Jones/PA)

“One of the challenges is that we know we do have people who will pretend to be a child when they’re not.”

The Sleaford and North Hykeham MP added: “The Government has to protect children from being deported to places they shouldn’t be deported to.

“It also has a duty to protect children in the United Kingdom from being accommodated or educated with people who are not children and who therefore cause them harm in that place.”

Dame Priti told MPs that she was made aware of a 42-year-old who was masquerading as a child during her time as home secretary.

The Conservative MP for Witham said: “We must recognise the fact that actually it was the Nationality and Borders Act that put forward the amendments and the changes around safeguarding children in our own education system and in our local government system as well, that is vital.

“I think this is a moment now the Lords have tabled this amendment to reflect upon actually implementing these measures and these proposals.

“It’s absolutely vital, it really is.”

Dame Priti added: “It was while I was home secretary it was brought to me the case of a 42-year-old who was masquerading as a child and in fact it became a national story.

“And it is through that, that we did look at the age assessment measures and we worked with scientists but also we looked at other EU countries and what they were doing.

“I would urge the Government to get on and implement this, time has lagged too long now, you know it’s almost two years.

“But these safeguards and protections are absolutely critical.”

Labour peer Baroness Lister of Burtersett put forward amendment seven which seeks to protect asylum seekers who say they are unaccompanied children.

The amendment would allow asylum seekers to appeal against an age assessment decision before they are sent to Rwanda.