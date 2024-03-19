Peers urged to back Rwanda Bill ahead of Lords showdown

Peers have been urged by Rishi Sunak’s spokesman to “work with the Government” and back the Rwanda Bill.

The House of Lords could dash efforts to get the legislation through Parliament by Easter if they make fresh changes to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill on Wednesday.

MPs overturned 10 changes made by peers when the Bill was in the Commons on Monday, and Downing Street urged the Lords to agree to the legislation in its current form.

If the Lords make fresh changes, there is little chance of the Bill clearing Parliament before MPs leave Westminster for the Easter break next Tuesday.

But officials insist that even if the legislation is not passed until after Easter, the Prime Minister can still meet his goal of having the first planeload of asylum seekers heading to Rwanda this spring.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “Not acting, in the Government’s view, is not an option and it certainly wouldn’t be a compassionate route.

“We want to end the business of people-smuggling and ensure that vulnerable people are not lured into making the perilous journey across the Channel, so there’s an opportunity for the Lords to work with the Government this week and pass this Bill.”

Rishi Sunak believes the Rwanda scheme will have a deterrent effect on migrants considering making the dangerous journey across the Channel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked whether the Prime Minister thinks the House of Lords is “out of touch”, the spokesman said he would not characterise peers in that way.

MPs voted by majorities ranging from 57 to 78 to reject the series of amendments made to the Bill by peers.

The amendments overturned included an attempt by peers to ensure the Bill complies with domestic and international law, and a requirement that Parliament cannot declare Rwanda to be a safe country until the treaty with its promised safeguards is fully implemented.

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson said Rwanda has a “long and proud history” of integrating asylum seekers and refugees, and said the UK Government has “published evidence” in support of Rwanda being a safe country.

He said the changes made by peers are “wrecking amendments”.

The proposed legislation seeks to compel judges to regard the east African country as safe in a bid to clear the way to send asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats on a one-way flight to Rwanda.