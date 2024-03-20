Two in three teachers say AI is ‘too unreliable’ to assess pupils’ work – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two in three teachers say AI is ‘too unreliable’ to assess pupils’ work – survey

By Press Association
The rise of generative AI tools has sparked concerns about cheating among pupils in the education sector (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than one in ten teachers believe grades need to be reformulated to take into account the assumed use of artificial intelligence , a survey has found.

Nearly two in three (63%) teachers think artificial intelligence (AI) is “too unreliable and not well-equipped” to assess pupils’ work or to help with lesson planning, according to a poll.

The rise of generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini, has sparked concerns about cheating among pupils in the education sector.

The poll, of 1,012 UK teachers, suggests that 13% think a new grading system for exams should be formulated which “assumes the use of AI”.

The survey, carried out by YouGov online in November, asked teachers how the Department for Education (DfE) could incorporate AI into the curriculum.

More than half (54%) said students should be taught the ethical implications of AI, while 38% said pupils should be given a foundational understanding of how AI works through coding and computer science lessons.

Only 19% said they did not think AI should not be incorporated into the curriculum by the DfE.

The survey, commissioned by international examination board Trinity College London, suggests that 29% of teachers think schools should ban students from using AI in the classroom.

Erez Tocker, chief executive of Trinity College London, said teachers’ scepticism towards AI tools “underscores not a rejection but a call for precision and reliability.”

He added: “Notably, the research indicates that a quarter of teachers are already incorporating AI into their instruction, signalling a readiness for change, provided these tools meet their exacting standards.”

David Weller, learning and development manager (digital skills) at the University of Exeter, said: “AI is probably going to force more change than previous tools because teachers will quickly realise the futility of setting certain tasks.

“Much as the calculator made setting homework for simple arithmetic redundant, so teachers will have to come up with more interesting ways to set homework that doesn’t rely on lower order skills such as memorisation and regurgitating facts.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “Artificial intelligence has the power to transform education. However, for that potential to be realised, we need to understand both its opportunities and risks, which is why we have launched an extensive exploratory research on the uses of AI in education to develop policy on this emerging technology.

“The DfE’s first-ever hackathon on AI in education, and an investment of up to £2 million in Oak National Academy, are helping us to develop tools which aim to save teachers’ time so they can focus on what they do best – teaching and supporting their pupils.”