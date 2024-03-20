Scottish Government to consider new powers over vapes in UK Parliament Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government to consider new powers over vapes in UK Parliament Bill

By Press Association
The Scottish Govenrment will consider how to use new powers being brought in by Westminster over the sale of vapes, public health minister Jenni Minto has pledged (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The Scottish Govenrment will consider how to use new powers being brought in by Westminster over the sale of vapes, public health minister Jenni Minto has pledged (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

The Scottish Government will consider how to use new powers being introduced at Westminster in a bid to curb vaping.

Public health minister Jenni Minto made the pledge as new legislation was introduced at Westminster, which if passed will ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone born in 2009 or later.

The UK-wide legislation will mean that youngsters born on or after January 1 2009 will never legally be able to buy cigarettes.

But the Bill, which Holyrood will have to give legislative consent to, also includes new powers to regulate the display, contents, flavours and packaging of vapes and nicotine products.

The legislation will, if passed, bring in regulations on the display of vaping products (Jacob King/PA)

This could allow for vapes to be moved away from products such as sweets, while for flavours aimed at youngsters to be restricted.

While the legislation would also remove existing Scottish provisions which make it an offence for anyone under 18 years of age to buy tobacco, Ms Minto said the Scottish Government would seek to work on a cross-UK basis.

The public health minister stressed action was needed as smoking still kills more than 8,000 people a year in Scotland.

Public health minister Jenni Minto said the Scottish Govenrment was ‘particularly concerned’ about how flavours are being used to ‘entice’ youngsters to try vaping (Jane Barlow/PA)

She stated: “Smoking is a huge burden on our NHS and social care services and contributes significantly to health inequalities, which is why our goal is for a tobacco-free Scotland by 2034.

“Research suggests that almost one in five young people have tried vaping and we’re particularly concerned about how flavours are used as an enticement to children and young people.

“We will now consider how to use these powers, if passed by Westminster, with the consent of the Scottish Parliament, to benefit public health.”

The minister added: “We will continue our four-nations approach to avoid any unnecessary regulatory divergence and to offer more certainty and for business and consistency for consumers.”

With the Scottish Government having already pledged to ban the sale of single use vapes in Scotland from April 1 2025, if backed by Holyrood, Ms Minto said: “We were the first government to commit to taking action on single-use vapes and have now fulfilled our 2023 Programme for Government commitment to consult on measures to tackle the environmental impact of single-use vapes.”