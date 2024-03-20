More than £44m paid out to grieving families to help with funeral costs

More than £44 million has been paid out through a Scottish Government scheme which helps people with the cost of funerals.

The Funeral Support Payment has helped more than 23,000 people since applications opened in September 2019.

It is designed to ease financial pressures for people who have suffered bereavements and the average payout last year was £1,969.

Those eligible must be financially responsible for the funeral and receiving a qualifying benefit or tax credit.

Applications can be made up to six months after the date of the funeral and the Government has urged people to check if they qualify for the fund.

Since launch @SocSecScot has paid out £44 million in Funeral Support Payment to help people and families at a difficult time. Cabinet Secretary @S_A_Somerville is encouraging eligible people to apply for this @scotgov benefit. Read more at ▶️ https://t.co/qsVP711rCp pic.twitter.com/s1HmpoebhJ — Scot Gov Fairer (@ScotGovFairer) March 20, 2024

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Coming to terms with grief is devastating at any time.

“As people continue to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, we want to ease the pressure on those who can least afford to pay for a funeral.

“I am pleased that since Funeral Support Payment launched, we have provided over £44 million in vital financial support to help people and families across Scotland pay for a funeral.

“We know that some people might have already planned for and made other financial arrangements with their family and wider community.

“But I am urging those who are already getting benefits and facing these costs to check if they are eligible and make an application.

“I would encourage people to find out more and make sure they get the support they are entitled to.”