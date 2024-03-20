More than £44m paid out to grieving families to help with funeral costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than £44m paid out to grieving families to help with funeral costs

By Press Association
Shirley-Anne Somerville encouraged Scots to check if they are eligible for the funding (Alamy/PA)
More than £44 million has been paid out through a Scottish Government scheme which helps people with the cost of funerals.

The Funeral Support Payment has helped more than 23,000 people since applications opened in September 2019.

It is designed to ease financial pressures for people who have suffered bereavements and the average payout last year was £1,969.

Those eligible must be financially responsible for the funeral and receiving a qualifying benefit or tax credit.

Applications can be made up to six months after the date of the funeral and the Government has urged people to check if they qualify for the fund.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Coming to terms with grief is devastating at any time.

“As people continue to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, we want to ease the pressure on those who can least afford to pay for a funeral.

“I am pleased that since Funeral Support Payment launched, we have provided over £44 million in vital financial support to help people and families across Scotland pay for a funeral.

“We know that some people might have already planned for and made other financial arrangements with their family and wider community.

“But I am urging those who are already getting benefits and facing these costs to check if they are eligible and make an application.

“I would encourage people to find out more and make sure they get the support they are entitled to.”