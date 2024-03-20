‘Time is running out’ for Sunak, says Davey as Lib Dems launch election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Time is running out’ for Sunak, says Davey as Lib Dems launch election campaign

By Press Association
Sir Ed Davey said time was ‘running out’ for the Government as he launched his party’s local election campaign in Harpenden, Hertfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Ed Davey said time was 'running out' for the Government as he launched his party's local election campaign in Harpenden, Hertfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Time is “running out for Rishi Sunak”, Sir Ed Davey has said as the Lib Dem leader turned over a giant hourglass at the launch of his party’s local election campaign.

Accusing the Prime Minister of having “bottled” a May general election, Sir Ed told a crowd of party activists in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, that voters were “fed up with the Government” and felt “taken for granted by Labour locally”.

He went on to attack the Government’s record, saying it had “plunged our NHS into crisis”, exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis, and “trashed our precious natural environment”.

Sir Ed Davey unveiled a giant hourglass at his party’s local election campaign launch on Wednesday, saying time was ‘running out’ for the Government (Joe Giddens/PA)

He said: “Rishi Sunak’s government is running out of road because people know it is time for change, and people are voting for us because it is time for the Liberal Democrats.

“We are listening. This year we’ve already knocked on more than a million doors. We’ve heard from you about all the things that are broken in our country right now.

“We’re ready to get to work and fix them.”

Last year, the Liberal Democrats gained 407 councillors, including in Hertfordshire, one of the areas the party has identified as a “blue wall battleground” where it can challenge the Conservatives.

While Sir Ed declined to put a number on the gains he hoped to make in May, he told the PA news agency that he was hoping to win seats across southern and south-western England.

He said: “There aren’t as many councillors up in those areas as in previous years, but in places like Dorset, in places like Wokingham, places like Tunbridge Wells and a number of other places, we’re very confident that we can take a lot of councillors off the Conservatives.

“People are really fed up with the Conservatives. Many of them want a general election but they’ve got here a chance on May 2 in the local elections to send the Government a message and I think in many areas they’ll vote Liberal Democrat to do that.”

In London, where Sadiq Khan has urged Lib Dem supporters to back him to prevent Conservative Susan Hall winning the mayoralty, Sir Ed told PA his party’s candidate, Rob Blackie, had “a much more ambitious agenda” compared with Mr Khan’s “poor record”.

Lib Dem rallies in recent years have been marked by a series of stunts, including knocking down a wall of blue bricks with a yellow hammer, bursting a blue bubble and, on Wednesday, turning over a giant hourglass.

But Sir Ed denied that his party was becoming “defined by gimmicks”, saying: “What I like is a little bit of fun, and if you have a serious message behind that fun I think that can be communicated.

“We’ve made it clear that in the blue wall, with those blue wall stunts, it’s a battle between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives in places like Hertfordshire, and we’ve also made it clear that we wanted an early election because this Government has just got to go.

“I think people want that as well. When I talk to people, they wish we could get change now, not have to wait until the autumn.”