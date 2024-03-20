Education Secretary: Some Scottish secondary schools are too big

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Education Secretary: Some Scottish secondary schools are too big

By Press Association
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said some children can ‘become lost’ in large secondary schools (PA)
Some high schools in Scotland are too large, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has said, warning this can affect education and the relationship teachers have with students.

Ms Gilruth, who worked as a teacher before entering Holyrood, said some schools are “too big for our pupils and our staff, full-stop”.

The Education Secretary told MSPs she has tasked officials with producing advice on the issue, as she also said learning in open-plan classrooms can impact on youngsters with additional support needs.

Her comments came after Holyrood’s Education Committee previously heard from the National Autistic Society of Scotland that a “trend towards super-schools is potentially unhelpful” for some pupils.

Asked about those comments, Ms Gilruth said: “I think there are some schools in Scotland that are too big.

“I think they are too big for our children with additional support needs, but I think they are too big for our pupils and our staff, full-stop.

“What that means is teachers don’t get to know their children and young people in big schools.”

Ms Gilruth, who attended Madras College in St Andrews, cited Fife as an area with a number of larger secondary schools – including the one she attended.

The Education Secretary said teachers ‘don’t get to know’ their students in larger schools (PA)

The Education Secretary, who is also the MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, said: “If you think about Fife and the geography of that little area of Scotland, lots of little towns and villages coming together in a huge school. Children become lost.

“When we talk about challenges associated with behaviour, attainment, this is all about relationships and teachers knowing their kids.”

She said the Scottish Government needs “to get some further advice in relation to school design”, saying she has asked officials to carry out this work.

Ms Gilruth went on to tell the committee that “open plan classrooms can contribute to challenges in relation to learning and additional support needs”.

She said: “I see in many of the visits I undertake open plan classrooms, and sometimes it can work well.

“But I think often for some young people it is extremely difficult to concentrate in those environments and we need to be mindful of that.”

With education provided by councils across Scotland, she stressed school buildings “don’t belong” to the Government and are instead under the ownership of local authorities.

She said ministers have “given local authorities substantial amounts of funding in recent years to help improve the quality of the school estate”, but she added: “The design of the school estate, though, often comes from local authorities themselves.”