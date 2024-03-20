Government accused of taking ‘selfless’ school governors for granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Government accused of taking ‘selfless’ school governors for granted

By Press Association
Department for Education funding for the Inspiring Governance programme will end on September 30 (PA)
Department for Education funding for the Inspiring Governance programme will end on September 30 (PA)

The Government has been accused of taking “selfless” school governors for granted following its decision to end funding for a recruitment service.

Funding from the Department for Education (DfE) for the Inspiring Governance programme – which provides support to schools for governor recruitment – will come to an end on September 30.

In a letter to the Education Secretary, leaders of the National Governance Association (NGA) accused the Government of overlooking governors’ contribution, which they said was “nothing short of a disgrace”.

Emma Knights and Emma Balchin, co-chief executives of the NGA, said the Government’s withdrawal of funding for the service is likely to make the recruitment and retention of school governors “worse”.

In an open letter to Gillian Keegan, they said: “You as a Government are no longer supporting in any way this enormous band of selfless people governing our schools and trusts.

“This has never happened before during NGA’s existence. You are taking them for granted.

“NGA will of course continue to support governing boards, but the fact that your Government seems willing to overlook their contribution is nothing short of a disgrace.”

Charity Education and Employers, which runs Inspiring Governance, said the service has been funded by the DfE since 2016 and it has helped to appoint more than 8,300 volunteers to school governing boards.

In a statement on Wednesday, the charity said: “From October this could be the first time in 25 years that there is no funded support for schools to recruit diverse, skilled governors from business.”

Dominic Judge, deputy chief executive of Education and Employers, said the charity is “sad” there will be no further funding from the DfE to deliver the service beyond September 30.

He said: “We will continue to make the case for sustained DfE support to schools and academies to help them recruit skilled governors as they really are such a critical component of an effective, functioning school system.

Gillian Keegan
The group has written to Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (PA)

“Over the next six months we will do everything we can to work with recruiters to place the many skilled, diverse volunteers already signed up with us.”

Ms Balchin, co-chief executive of the NGA, said: “The decision to abandon funding for school governance is deeply concerning and sets a troubling precedent for the future.

“Governance is pivotal in upholding standards and driving improvement within our education system.

“Without adequate financial support to support sustainable recruitment of volunteers, governors’ and trustees’ ability to fulfil their responsibilities effectively is jeopardised.”

James Bowen, assistant general secretary of the school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “Teachers and leaders will be extremely concerned by the Government’s decision to end funding for the governor recruitment service.

“Recruiting new governors and trustees was already a major challenge so it makes no sense at all to abandon one of the few initiatives aimed at increasing numbers.”

A DfE spokesperson: “We wish to thank Inspiring Governance for introducing many skilled and diverse governors to our schools and trusts.

“We recognise the important role that thousands of governors and trustees play in raising standards in schools and improving outcomes for children and will continue to champion the brilliant work that these volunteers do to make a meaningful difference for the children in their communities.

“We have recently published new governance guidance to support governors and trustees, making it more attractive to volunteer.”