UK signs defence and security agreement with Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

UK signs defence and security agreement with Australia

By Press Association
Defence Secretart Grant Shapps, left, and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles exchange the treaty (Lukas Coch/AAP Image/AP)
Defence Secretart Grant Shapps, left, and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles exchange the treaty (Lukas Coch/AAP Image/AP)

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has signed a new Defence and Security Co-Operation Agreement with his Australian counterpart.

The agreement, which the Ministry of Defence said “strengthens our partnership to meet the challenge of a more dangerous world”, follows talks with Australian defence minister Richard Marles in Canberra.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron and Mr Shapps are also due to meet with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and foreign minister Penny Wong as part of the annual Australia-UK meetings.

Australia UK Defense
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, left, and Australian defence minister Richard Marles (Lukas Coch/AAP Image/AP)

The agreement is designed to make it easier for the two countries’ armed forces to operate in each other’s territories, as well as facilitating UK submarine crews visiting Australia as part of the Aukus partnership with the US.

Mr Shapps said: “The UK and Australia fought side by side 80 years ago against tyranny on the beaches of Normandy.

“Today our two great nations continue to stand together to secure peace and prosperity the world over.”

He said it was “extraordinary” the countries did not already have a formal agreement in place.

“We do already co-operate very significantly on defence matters,” he said.

“We’ll always be looking to deepen that co-operation between our countries.

“Our view and world outlook is very, very similar. Our understanding of the world order is almost identical and the need to act together is never more pressing than it is today.

“We’re facing the challenges of a more dangerous world together, and through partnerships like this agreement, Aukus and our continued support to Ukraine, we’re defending our freedoms and shared values.”

The agreement formalises the two nations consulting each other on issues which affect sovereignty and regional security.

Mr Marles, who also serves as Australia’s deputy prime minister, confirmed Australia would play a role in drone coalition supporting Ukraine which is being led by the UK and Latvia.

He said: “Australia’s relationship with the UK is dynamic and enduring.

“From the UK’s leadership of support for Ukraine and efforts to address the Houthi threat, to increasing contributions in the Pacific and the Indo-Pacific, we are working together to support a global rules-based order.”

He continued: “As the world becomes more complex and uncertain, we need to modernise our most important partnerships to keep pace with change.

“The agreements we reached today will secure this outcome into the future.”

Australia was among a coalition of nations which supported UK and US missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen after attacks around the Red Sea.