Prime Minister and Tories hit highest level of unfavourability, poll shows

By Press Association
Polling suggests confidence in the Prime Minster has reduced (Carl Recine/PA)
Voters are now more unfavourable towards both the Conservative party and Rishi Sunak than at any other time during this parliament, polling shows.

The Tories are viewed unfavourably by 58%, surpassing the previous highest proportion registered by Ipsos polling in October when 56% were unfavourable.

With 19% viewing the Tories favourably, a net favourability rating of minus 39 places the party below all other parties considered, including Reform (minus 26).

The Prime Minister is viewed unfavourably by 57%, the highest percentage he has registered in this parliament and higher than any other politician in a list including Nigel Farage (54%) and Lee Anderson (48%), who recently defected from the Conservatives to the Reform party.

Rishi Sunak is seen unfavourably by a higher proportion of people than Nigel Farage, according to an Ipsos poll (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rishi Sunak was viewed favourably by 19% of those polled between March 15 and 18, giving him a net score of minus 38.

This is the lowest rating among all the politicians included, with Lee Anderson (minus 35) and Nigel Farage (minus 33) the next worse.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party’s favourability score is minus seven, with 34% favourable and 41% unfavourable.

Sir Keir Starmer’s favourability score of minus 13 is only improved on by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham (plus four), deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (minus 12) and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (minus 12).

Just over three-quarters of those polled agreed that Britain needs a fresh team of leaders in government, which is the same proportion as in September.

Among those backing change, 41% said they are confident Labour can provide the leadership needed – a slight decrease from September.

Nearly two-thirds think the country is heading in the wrong direction and only 16% disagree, continuing a consistent pattern of views since April last year.

Keiran Pedley, Ipsos director of politics, said: “As general election year progresses analysts are keeping a watchful eye for signs of the polls narrowing.

“However, if anything, the underlying indicators are moving against the Conservatives rather than towards them.

“More Britons are unfavourable towards the Conservatives and Rishi Sunak than at any point this parliament and a consistent three-quarters say it is time for a new team of political leaders in Westminster – even if they aren’t necessarily confident Labour can provide this.”

Ipsos interviewed a representative sample of 1,111 adults and results are weighted to match the profile of the population.