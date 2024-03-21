Sadiq Khan pledges £30 million youth services investment if re-elected in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sadiq Khan pledges £30 million youth services investment if re-elected in May

By Press Association
Sadiq Khan said the £30 million investment in services for young people would help combat youth crime (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Youth clubs and services in London will receive £30 million in new funding to help tackle youth crime if Sadiq Khan is re-elected in May, the Labour mayor has pledged.

Mr Khan said the money would help support the 300 youth projects currently operating across London, allowing them to continue providing services and expand their facilities.

The investment, which will be distributed over four years, will support a further 250,000 “positive opportunities” for young Londoners, including mentoring and after-school clubs, he said.

Sadiq Khan speaking at a school.
Since Mr Khan took office in 2016, City Hall has invested more than £100 million in London’s youth sector (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The London mayor said youth services – which offer children and young adults an outlet to play sport, go on trips and meet each other – play an important role in reducing youth crime.

“Youth clubs are really important because it gives young people a safe place to come,” he said. “They make friends, they flourish, they thrive.

“It means they’re not idle, they’re less likely to join a criminal gang, and in the last eight years we’ve provided positive opportunities for 500,000 young people.”

He outlined his pledge during a visit to the Knights Youth Centre in south London on Thursday, where he spoke to members about what access to the facilities meant to them.

The Streatham-based club has been helping people aged between 18 and 25 on its present site since 1959, offering its members the opportunity to play sports, create music and socialise.

Mr Khan, who is seeking a third term in office, said Conservative rival Susan Hall thought youth services were a “waste of time”.

“My Conservative opponent does not believe in being tough on the complex causes of crime,” he added.

Youth violence is linked to poverty and mental illness, according to research carried out by the Greater London Assembly in 2019.

Since Mr Khan took office in 2016, City Hall has invested more than £100 million in London’s youth sector, most of it through the Young Londoner’s Fund and the Mayor’s New Deal for Young People programme.

Training young people not in education, employment or training will also be prioritised, he added.

Mr Khan spoke to members of the Knights Youth Centre, listening to music some had made, playing pool with them, and holding a roundtable discussion.