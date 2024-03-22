Government allocates funding for nearly 1,000 new electric buses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government allocates funding for nearly 1,000 new electric buses

By Press Association
Rural areas have been prioritised, as part of the Government’s plan to improve local transport connections (Alamy/PA)
Funding for nearly 1,000 new electric buses has been allocated by the Government.

Twenty-five councils across England have been awarded a share of £143 million to purchase a total of 955 zero-emission buses.

Rural areas have been prioritised, as part of the Government’s plan to improve local transport connections.

Some of the most rural parts of the country will get electric buses for the first time through the investment, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

The South West is the region with the biggest allocation of funding at £43.4 million, which will support the rollout of 352 zero-emission buses.

The announcement brings the total amount of funding awarded from the DfT’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (Zebra) programme to £413 million.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper, who visited a bus depot in Cheltenham on Thursday, said: “As part of our plan to improve local transport across the country, we’re providing a further £143 million to improve journeys for bus passengers, particularly in rural areas, with almost 1,000 brand-new, zero-emission buses due to hit the road.

“This latest investment into our bus fleet comes on top of the £3.5 billion we have invested into our bus network since 2020, protecting and improving bus routes into 2025 as well as extending the £2 bus fare cap until the end of 2024, made possible by reallocated HS2 funding.”

The DfT said zero-emission buses were “cleaner” than conventional diesel models, helping to “improve local air quality both for bus users and local communities”.

They also had features such as wifi and USB charging sockets, the department added.

Alison Edwards, director of policy and external relations at industry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), said: “CPT welcomes this support from Government to help accelerate vital public and private investment in new zero-emission vehicles and charging infrastructure.

“The transition to a zero-emission bus fleet is a huge opportunity for Britain to lead the world in creating a modern, zero-emission bus network that offers a growing number of passengers one of the most sustainable forms of transport.”

– This is the total amount of funding awarded to councils in each region:

North West £9.4 million

North East £14.8 million

Yorkshire and the Humber £5.7 million

East Midlands £25.4 million

West Midlands £7.4 million

South West £43.4 million

South East £30.2 million