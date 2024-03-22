Home Office appeals over ruling blocking West Midlands policing powers merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Home Office appeals over ruling blocking West Midlands policing powers merger

By Press Association
Police and crime commissioners have powers over local police forces (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police and crime commissioners have powers over local police forces (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Home Office is bringing a Court of Appeal challenge against a judge’s ruling that blocked plans to transfer policing powers in the West Midlands.

The outcome of the appeal bid will help determine whether or not an election for a police and crime commissioner for the region goes ahead in May.

At a hearing on Friday, lawyers representing the Home Secretary argued that a High Court judgment earlier this week was wrong to quash a decision to merge the PCC’s powers into the role of the area’s elected mayor – a position held by Conservative Andy Street.

Mr Justice Swift concluded that the Home Office had not provided sufficient information when consulting over its plans.

HS2 project
Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street (Jacob King/PA)

His ruling on Monday came after the West Midlands PPC, Labour politician Simon Foster, took legal action against the department’s move to scrap his role in time for local elections in May.

The judge rejected Mr Foster’s claim that Home Secretary James Cleverly had approached the consultation with a “closed mind”, but said information provided was “perfunctory” and proposed benefits were “left entirely unexplained”.

Mr Foster has labelled the merger plans a “hostile takeover” and “cynical power grab”, while the Government argues the consolidation of powers “offers a better scope for preventing crime”.

Alan Payne KC, for the Home Office, said in written arguments that an order over the transfer of powers had been passed by Parliament and, if found to be lawful, needs to be in force before West Midlands elections are announced – with the latest date being March 25.

The barrister told the court in London that Mr Justice Swift took an “incorrect” approach and had an “over-exacting understanding” of what a lawful consultation required.

He said the judge had not placed enough weight on the Home Secretary’s “discretion” to set the three consultation questions, adding that “the level of responses very much suggest that those consulted were able to participate in an informed manner”.

Mr Payne said there had been “merit in asking simple, open questions about a proposal” where the benefits “could not be measured by reference to specific monetised benefits, or specific ‘economic, social or environmental’ factors”.

James Stansfeld, representing Mr Foster, said in written arguments the appeal should be dismissed and that Mr Justice Swift was “unarguably correct”.

“The broad and unexplained benefits… of the consultation were woefully inadequate in providing sufficient information to enable meaningful public participation in the decision-making process,” the lawyer said.

He said: “The consultation fails to ask a single question about how the consultees consider a transfer would affect the ‘economic, social and environmental well-being’ of those living and working in the West Midlands and there is no question as to views on the impact of the decision on the effectiveness and convenience of local government.”

Mr Stansfeld said consultees should have been told that the decision would allegedly mean increased election costs for the West Midlands Combined Authority estimated to be between £1.3 and £3 million.

Elected PCCs set their local police force’s budget, decide what crimes it should prioritise, can fire and hire the chief constable and aim to make sure they are accountable to the communities they serve.

The hearing before Lady Justice Nicola Davies, Lord Justice Dingemans and Lord Justice Lewis continues.