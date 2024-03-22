Mordaunt brands talk of her challenging Sunak ‘nonsense’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mordaunt brands talk of her challenging Sunak ‘nonsense’

By Press Association
Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, said suggestions of her challenging Rishi Sunak’s leadership are ‘nonsense’ (PA)
Penny Mordaunt has said talk of her challenging Rishi Sunak’s leadership is “nonsense” after speculation about Tory plots against him.

The Commons Leader insisted she was “focused on doing her current job” and branded the rumours “bollocks”.

The Prime Minister earlier this week battled to assert his authority in an address to the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee following ongoing disquiet over his position.

Tory rebels are said to have talked up the prospect of Ms Mordaunt as a “unity” leadership candidate who could bridge divides between the Tory right and moderates.

Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)

But speaking to BBC Politics South, the Commons Leader said: “This is nonsense, although that’s not the adjective I used in the green room, and I think the public are fed up of this story.”

Asked if she had now missed her chance to be prime minister, the MP for Portsmouth North replied: “I have put my hat in the ring, and I’m not prime minister.

“I’m leader of the House of Commons. I’m doing my job and encouraging others to get on with theirs.”

Ms Mordaunt, who came third behind Mr Sunak in the leadership contest won by Liz Truss in 2022, added that he was now in “full campaign mode” and “does pass the battle bus test”.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister issued a call to arms to Tory MPs at a closed-doors meeting in Parliament following speculation of a backbench plot to oust him.

Conservative backbenchers filing out of the session after his rallying speech sought to stress broad support for the leader and dismiss reports of dissent amid dire poll ratings.

However, it is understood Mr Sunak was challenged by former party chairman Sir Jake Berry at the meeting over media briefings against him which he alleged had originated from No 10.

Sir Jake stressed he had not submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister but said he had raised the issue with the whips and received no reply.

Government figures have denied the Conservatives are deeply divided but suggested there are “one or two” plotters seeking to split the party.