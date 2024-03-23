Laurence Fox tells Nike to ‘leave our flag alone’ at protest rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Laurence Fox tells Nike to ‘leave our flag alone’ at protest rally

By Press Association
Laurence Fox attended the ‘Rally for British Culture’ protest, organised by Turning Point UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Laurence Fox attended the ‘Rally for British Culture’ protest, organised by Turning Point UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Laurence Fox told Nike to “leave our flag alone” as he addressed a small group of protesters outside Downing Street.

The England shirt’s manufacturer has altered the appearance of the St George’s Cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a “playful update” to the shirt ahead of Euro 2024.

However, the decision has proven controversial, with both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer criticising the change.

Fox, who plans to stand as the Reclaim Party candidate in this year’s London mayoral election, also took aim at the shirt.

He referenced under-21s England football star Harvey Elliott, who played with his collar turned up against Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Rally for British Culture protest
Fox posed with a banner that read ‘Lee (Anderson) and Suella (Braverman) were right’

Elliott’s decision led some commentators to wonder if it was an effort to hide the controversial new cross on the kit.

“Good on Harvey Elliott for having his collar up all of yesterday during the game,” Fox said.

“Leave our flag alone.”

Organised by Turning Point UK, around 100 people attended the “rally for British culture” in Westminster on Saturday.

Attendees sang the national anthem and waved Union flags and England flags.

The crowd also chanted “get Sadiq (Khan) out” and “the new right rises”.

Fox spoke about the importance of free speech.

“We value free speech because we understand that without free speech there are no other freedoms,” he said.

“Day after day, week after week, our great culture is being eroded.

“Our confidence is being demoralised, children are taught to feel guilty for the wrongs of the past. We are ordered to be ashamed and even hate ourselves for being the tolerant nation we have become.”

He said that if he was nominated for London Mayor “you will never see another pride flag in this sodding town again”.

Fox posed with a banner that read “Lee (Anderson) and Suella (Braverman) were right.”

During the rally, there was an altercation between police and a small number of attendees over drinking in public.

Officers confiscated their alcohol and the event continued without further incident.