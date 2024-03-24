Lib Dem leader says he ‘almost feels sorry’ for First Minister Humza Yousaf

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has said he almost feels sorry for Humza Yousaf as he prepares to mark one year in post as First Minister.

Mr Yousaf was sworn in to the role on March 29 20223, at the time becoming both the youngest person to hold the post and the first black and minority ethnic (BAME) politician to have the job.

His leadership for the SNP has at times been overshadowed by the police investigation into the party’s finances, which last year saw former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, ex SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, arrested and questioned by officers, though both were released without charge.

After years of the SNP being dominant in Scottish politics, Mr Cole-Hamilton said the party was “coming back down to earth with a bump”.

Speaking about his rivals, the Lib Dem leader said: “Scandals have engulfed their party and every policy initiative they touch ends in chaos.

“I almost feel a little sorry for Humza Yousaf.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton insisted Scots were “sick and tired of division”, and wanted politicians “that won’t make empty promises but will get the basics right, like local access to GPs and dentists and tackling the cost-of-living crisis”.

He added: “On these issues, Humza Yousaf has been nowhere.”

The SNP has been contacted for comment.