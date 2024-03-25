Somerville: Reforming Universal Credit could lift 40,000 children out of poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Somerville: Reforming Universal Credit could lift 40,000 children out of poverty

By Press Association
Up to 40,000 children in Scotland could be lifted out of poverty in 2024-25 if Westminster made ‘key’ reforms to Universal Credit, Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Up to 40,000 children in Scotland could be lifted out of poverty over the next year if the UK made changes to Universal Credit, Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary has said.

Shirley-Anne Somerville claimed that would be the impact if Westminster took “key steps” to reform the payment, including abolishing the two-child cap on payments and introducing a so-called “essentials guarantee” – which would aim to ensure everyone on the benefit has sufficient cash to cover basic living costs.

Ms Somerville urged reform as she called on Westminster to adopt the “rights-based approach” to social security that she said is taken by the Scottish Government.

Holyrood’s Social Justice Secretary also said the UK Government should replicate the Scottish Child Payment, which goes weekly to eligible low income families for each child they have.

With initiatives like this in place, Ms Somerville – who is in London on Monday to hear about the experiences of tackling poverty there – said the Scottish Government had “been ambitious and shown leadership”.

She stated: “Modelling estimates that 100,000 fewer children will live in poverty in 2024-25 as a result of the Scottish Government’s policies.

“The UK Government must follow the example of our rights-based approach to social security, which is making a real difference across Scotland, and UK ministers should also look to replicate our game-changing Scottish Child Payment across the UK.”

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville called on Westminster to adopt some of the policies brought in in Scotland to tackle poverty (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “It is estimated that the UK Government could lift 40,000 children out of poverty in Scotland in 2024-25 if they took key steps to reform Universal Credit, including by introducing an essentials guarantee and abolishing the two-child limit.”

During her visit to London, Ms Somerville will meet representatives of the Feathers Association charity, which works with children and young people, to hear about its experiences of tackling poverty.

She will go on to tell economists and policy experts about efforts in Scotland to create a social security system based on the principles of dignity, fairness and respect,

A spokesperson for the UK Department for Work and Pensions said: “We recognise the last few years have been tough which is why we have provided one of the biggest cost-of-living support packages in Europe, preventing 1.3 million people in the UK from falling into poverty in 2022-23, and we’re also going further in April by uprating benefits and pensions to support millions of people on the lowest incomes.

“Work is the best route out of poverty, and since 2010 we have reduced the number of workless households by one million while our £2.5 billion Back to Work Plan will help thousands, including in Scotland, to find and stay in work while becoming more financially secure.”