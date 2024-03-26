New military medal announced by Ministry of Defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New military medal announced by Ministry of Defence

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the medal recognised the changing nature of warfare (PA)
A new military medal has been announced by the Defence Secretary to recognise personnel who fulfil “crucial operational roles” but are not necessarily exposed to physical threats.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Wider Service Medal (WSM) will be the first award for those whose duties are outside traditional “risk-and-rigour” criteria.

The King has approved the WSM and recipients could include those deployed on the UK’s continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent, the MoD added.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Our modern armed forces are among the best in the world and do incredible work across the globe.

“The Wider Service Medal recognises the wide range of roles our personnel play in ensuring success on operations.

“It also recognises the ever-changing nature of warfare, underlining the importance of operations which deter adversaries in a pre-war world.”

A Tudor crown on the medal symbolises the monarch’s “central role and inspiration” for government, armed forces and the Civil Service, the MoD said.

The image is circled by text that reads “For Wider Service”.

Defence Secretary
The weapons engineer officer’s tactical trigger, that would be used in the final stage of a nuclear missile launch, on board Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant (Danny Lawson/PA)

Arrows pointing from the crown indicate “reaching out across the world in all directions” and the surrounding laurel wreath denotes service and achievement, it added.

The ribbon has a central purple stripe with four narrow stripes on either side.

Purple is said to symbolise government and the colours of the finer lines represent the multiple departments that make up its operations.

Land is green, sea is dark blue, and air light blue.

Army personnel, Royal Air Force pilots and supporting ground crew aiding Nato’s air policing patrol in Estonia and Romania will be eligible for the WSM, the MoD said.

Members of the Royal Navy deployed in the Middle East could also receive one.

Recipients must contribute to the UK’s military objectives and have served uninterrupted for 180 days on eligible operations be recognised.

Those who serve a further 180 days will be awarded a bar for the medal and can have up to three.

The first award will be in early summer and those who served in ongoing operations as far back as December 2018 will qualify.