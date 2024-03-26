Most new junior doctor posts in Scotland filled in 2023, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Most new junior doctor posts in Scotland filled in 2023, figures show

By Press Association
Most junior doctor posts in Scotland were filled in 2023 (PA)
Most junior doctor posts in Scotland were filled in 2023 (PA)

More than 1,100 entry-level posts for junior doctors were filled in 2023, according to the latest figures.

Statistics published by NHS Education for Scotland showed that 1,156 (94%) of the 1,231 jobs advertised were successfully filled last year.

The figures includes all entry-level posts in anaesthetics, radiology, emergency medicine, surgery and psychiatry.

The data also showed that 100% of all GP training programmes advertised were filled for the first time ever.

First Minister visit to NHS 24’s Dundee contact centre
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf (Euan Cherry/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “It’s clear from these results that Scotland continues to perform strongly in the field of medical education and training.

“This reflects the dedication of our NHS staff who deliver high quality training while also caring for their patients alongside our continued investment in expanding our medical workforce and improving conditions.

“Last year, BMA junior doctors accepted a record pay deal in Scotland, the single biggest investment in junior doctor pay since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999.

“This maintains our commitment to make Scotland the best place in the UK for junior doctors to work and train.

“I’m delighted to see so many aspiring doctors are choosing to practise medicine in Scotland and I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome these new doctors into our health service.”

The junior doctor pay deal saw a 12.4% increase for 2023-24, alongside the 4.5% uplift for 2022-23.

Professor Emma Watson, executive medical director at NHS Education for Scotland, said the results “demonstrate that doctors are attracted to working and living in Scotland”.

She added: “However, we must continue to support the wellbeing of staff who deliver care in our health system as well as their thriving careers.

“We would strongly encourage school leavers and people looking to change jobs to consider careers in medicine, nursing and other health and care professions in Scotland.”