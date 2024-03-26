Robison says ‘fall’ comment was metaphorical after angry exchange with Kerr

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison says she told a Conservative MSP his arrogant behaviour would lead to him having a metaphorical “very high fall”, following an angry exchange between the two.

The Tories are calling on Ms Robison to apologise for “threatening” conduct towards Stephen Kerr after a row about his behaviour in the Scottish Parliament’s debating chamber.

Ms Robison says it is Mr Kerr who is at fault, saying action needs to be taken due to him “constantly barracking” mainly female MSPs as they are making contributions in the chamber.

Stephen Kerr was accused of ‘barracking’ mainly female MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

At several points on Tuesday, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone reminded MSPs to treat each other with courtesy and respect.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Green MSP Maggie Chapman had spoken out about “repeated interruptions” from Mr Kerr when public health minister Jenni Minto was speaking.

Ms Chapman said she could “only imagine” that these were “designed to knock her off her feet”.

As business was paused in the chamber, Holyrood’s cameras showed Ms Robison and Mr Kerr exchanging words across the aisle separating their parties’ seats, though exactly what was said was not picked up on microphones.

A few moments later Mr Kerr claimed he had been “threatened” in the chamber.

He told MSPs: “I am sorry to have to do this, but in the exchanges across the gangway here…

“I perceived that I was threatened.

“The exact words used were I am going to fall from a very high place.

“That’s attested by my colleagues that’s what was said.”

Ms Johnstone said MSPs should not be “involved in any conversation where they are discourteous or disrespectful to one another”.

She added: “We’re elected representatives of the Scottish people and it is extremely important we conduct ourselves in a manner that reflects that.”

The Deputy First Minister raised a point of order at the end of proceedings on Tuesday, saying she had written to Ms Johnstone about the exchange earlier in the afternoon.

She said: “The constant barracking of mainly female colleagues by Mr Kerr in this chamber is intolerable and people are frankly fed up with it.”

Ms Robison continued: “I did say to Mr Kerr that his behaviour and arrogance would lead to him having a very high fall at some point.

“Now, obviously, this was meant metaphorically and politically, not literally.”

The SNP minister said she hoped Mr Kerr’s conduct will be tackled as it “cannot be allowed to continue as it is at present”.

Alison Johnstone called for courteous conduct (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Conservatives’ Rachael Hamilton then addressed the chamber through a point of order, saying Mr Kerr had indeed been threatened by Ms Robison.

She said it was “disturbing” that such a comment came from a senior minister.

Ms Hamilton said: “What recourse does the member have to elicit an apology from the Deputy First Minister for this threatening conduct?”

The Presiding Officer said she had addressed the earlier incident at the time.

Ms Johnstone said: “I’m absolutely determined that we should have no future such instances

“And that all members are able to focus fully on their duty as representatives of the people of Scotland.”