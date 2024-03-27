Minister distances himself from Tory advert attacking London Mayor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister distances himself from Tory advert attacking London Mayor

By Press Association
A Government minister has distanced himself from a Conservative Party advert attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s record on crime (Victoria Jones/PA)
A Government minister has distanced himself from a Conservative Party advert attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s record on crime.

Mr Khan has criticised the Tories for trying to “mislead Londoners” with the social media video, which claims the capital is “teetering on the brink of chaos” under his watch.

The Conservatives were forced to delete the original clip, posted on X, formerly Twitter, after facing criticism for using scenes of chaos from a New York City subway station instead of London.

The ad in support of Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall was replaced with a video from which the footage of a 2017 stampede at New York’s Penn Station had been cut.

Seizing on opposition to Mr Khan’s expansion of a tax on polluting vehicles — the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) — the film also warns of “squads of Ulez enforcers dressed in black, faces covered with masks, terrorising communities at the beck and call of their Labour Mayor master, who has implemented a tax on driving, forcing people to stay inside or go underground”.

“Gripped by the tendrils of rising crime, London citizens stay inside,” an ominous US-accented narrator says over black-and-white footage.

Science minister Andrew Griffith said on Wednesday that he has “not seen any Ulez enforcers” in London as he distanced himself from the “execution” of the advert.

Andrew Griffith
Science minister Andrew Griffith said there is ‘a real fear of crime in London’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

He told Times Radio: “I have not seen any Ulez enforcers.

“But there is a real fear of crime. And that is what we should focus on. Not the execution of a particular ad, but that real fear.

“And I don’t think we’re going to have to look very far, tragically, into the actual statistics to see that.”

On Tuesday, Mr Khan accused the Tories of spreading “misinformation”.

He told the PA news agency that Londoners are “disgusted that the Conservatives will try and mislead” them.

“It beggars belief that you’ve got somebody aspiring to be the mayor of this great city talking down this great city, but using lies, misinformation, but also images and pictures from another country, another city.

Susan Hall
Susan Hall’s mayoral campaign denied it issued the advert attacking Sadiq Khan, which was put out by Conservative central office (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“My worry is we’re going to have six weeks of this, another divisive campaign where the Tories spread lies, misinformation.

“What I’d say in a respectful way to the Tories and my Tory opponent is, stop it.”

Mr Khan took office in 2016 and is seeking an unprecedented third term in office.

Ms Hall is running against the Labour incumbent in the London mayoral election on May 2.

Her campaign denied that it issued the ad, which came from Conservative central office.

Despite the backlash, the Tories followed up the London ad with another one attacking Birmingham City Council.

The Labour-run council declared itself effectively bankrupt last autumn and has been forced to raise council tax by 21%.

The Tory video speaks of a “tale of mismanagement and fiscal irresponsibility” and “piled-high rubbish and boarded-up buildings” in the West Midlands city.